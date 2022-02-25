Cambridgeshire Constabulary is investigating a suspected arson attack at The Griffin, Isleham - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A blaze at a popular east Cambridgeshire village pub was an arson attack, police have revealed.

A fire at The Griffin in Isleham broke out at around 5am on Friday, February 18.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary officers have since revealed that they are investigating an arson attack at the pub.

The fire damaged a shed and gutted the pub kitchen, which remains closed.

A witness said they passed the pub at 5.20am and that it looked like the fire was coming from the kitchen area.

One resident said: "The pub is open but the kitchen is closed until further notice."

A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Can you help our inquiry into this arson attack on The Griffin pub in Isleham.

"The fire, which damaged a shed and the kitchen, was started overnight between February 17 and 18.

"Anyone with information, or who has CCTV or ring doorbell footage should call 101 quoting 35/11917/22."

