Police reveal blaze at popular village pub was an arson attack

Will Durrant

Published: 11:38 AM February 25, 2022
The aftermath of a fire at The Griffin pub in Isleham, Cambridgeshire

Cambridgeshire Constabulary is investigating a suspected arson attack at The Griffin, Isleham - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A blaze at a popular east Cambridgeshire village pub was an arson attack, police have revealed. 

A fire at The Griffin in Isleham broke out at around 5am on Friday, February 18.

The aftermath of a fire at The Griffin pub in Isleham, Cambridgeshire

A shed and part of the kitchen were destroyed by fire - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Cambridgeshire Constabulary officers have since revealed that they are investigating an arson attack at the pub.

The fire damaged a shed and gutted the pub kitchen, which remains closed.

A witness said they passed the pub at 5.20am and that it looked like the fire was coming from the kitchen area.

One resident said: "The pub is open but the kitchen is closed until further notice."

A fire at The Griffin pub in Isleham, Cambridgeshire

A fire broke out at The Griffin, Isleham at around 5am on Friday, February 18 - Credit: Donna Fields

A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "Can you help our inquiry into this arson attack on The Griffin pub in Isleham.

"The fire, which damaged a shed and the kitchen, was started overnight between February 17 and 18.

"Anyone with information, or who has CCTV or ring doorbell footage should call 101 quoting 35/11917/22."

Do you have a live or breaking news story from across Cambridgeshire? Email: cambslivenews@archant.co.uk 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Cambridgeshire

