School launches ‘Love Where You Live’ Valentine’s Day competition

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 4:02 PM February 5, 2021    Updated: 4:10 PM February 5, 2021
Isleham Preschool has launched the ‘Love Where You Live’ colouring competition to celebrate Valentine’s Day this month. 

Isleham Preschool has launched the ‘Love Where You Live’ colouring competition to celebrate Valentine’s Day this month. - Credit: Supplied 

A preschool is celebrating Valentine’s Day by launching a ‘Love Where You Live’ colouring competition in a bid to spread some positivity.  

Isleham Preschool near Ely will start the contest on February 14 and are inviting any child from four age groups to enter for just £1.  

The crafty winners will have their work displayed on tote bags which will be available to purchase by members of the public when the competition ends on March 7.  

“We extend a massive thank you to Lee Chipchase from Assured Clothing & Workwear for supplying bags and printing,” said a school spokesperson.  

“We also thank Chris Gooch from Open Design Agency Limited for providing the template for the competition that will feature on the bags.” 

The competition is open to the whole community, not just those living in Isleham, with four age groups to enter your picture into - 0-4yrs, 5-7yrs, 7-12yrs and 13yrs and over. 

To enter, visit: www.facebook.com/islehamunderfives on February 14. 

Education News

