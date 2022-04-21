Isleham resident Walter Gunston has decorated his home for the Queen's 96th birthday today (April 21). - Credit: Walter Gunston

A Royal Family superfan has covered his Cambridgeshire home in Union Jack flags to mark Her Majesty The Queen’s 96th birthday today.

Well-known royalist Walter Gunston decorated the front of his house in Isleham near Ely ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s big day today (April 21).

Walter Gunston is a well-known community stalwart in Isleham. - Credit: Walter Gunston

This isn’t the first time Mr Gunston, aged in his 60s, has transformed his home – only recently he lit the property up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

The popular community stalwart has also decorated his home for the NHS, Armed Forces Day, Remembrance Sunday and of course, Christmas.

A Queen Elizabeth II birthday display in Walter Gunston's window. - Credit: Walter Gunston

It comes after HM arrived in Norfolk yesterday (April 20) following a three-hour journey from Windsor Castle to Sandringham.

Her Majesty is likely to be visited by family and friends in the coming days.

It is thought the monarch is staying at the Duke of Edinburgh’s cottage, Wood Farm, while at Sandringham, a property she said her late husband “loved” and part of its attraction was because the “sea was so close”.

The Queen's 96th birthday today has been marked with the release of a picture showing her indulging her passion for horses and ponies.

This new portrait of Queen Elizabeth II has been released by The Royal Windsor Horse Show to mark the occasion of her 96th birthday. Queen Elizabeth II holds her Fell ponies, Bybeck Nightingale (right) and Bybeck Katie. - Credit: PA

The royal family have wished the Queen a happy 96th birthday and described the monarch as an "inspiration to so many across the UK".

As Her Majesty celebrates her record-breaking reign we have delved into our archives to create a tribute to her life and 70 years of service. Filled with photos and history, Our Queen's Platinum Reign is a magazine we hope readers will treasure for years to come.

This special souvenir is available to pre-order with £2 off the £9.99 cover price. To find out more, go online to www.gblshop.co.uk/jubilee