‘Fantasy home’ in Isleham with eight bedrooms on the market for half a million pounds

A former shop in Isleham that has been converted into a house with eight bedrooms and six bathrooms is on the market for half a million pounds. Picture: CHEFFINS Archant

A former shop in Isleham that has been converted into a house with eight bedrooms and six bathrooms is on the market for half a million pounds.

The Grade II-listed 18th century detached house in Church Street is featured in The Guardian’s Fantasy House Hunt guide for 2019.

Property experts Cheffins, based in Ely, say that the house has “tremendous potential” but has undergone some renovation works but is “in need of further upgrading to be habitable”.

It has eight bedrooms, six bathrooms and three enormous reception rooms with some original features including wood panelling, ornate cornices, exposed beams and inglenook fireplaces.

The drawing room and family room were originally a shop front and still retain the original windows.

Outside is an overgrown garden with fancy railings and a single garage.

The brochure states: “The property has tremendous potential and is a substantial Grade II-listed 18th Century detached house standing in the centre of this sought after village.”

Visit Cheffins http://www.cheffins.co.uk/property/residential-sales for more information.