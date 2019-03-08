Isleham police patrols increased as man is hospitalised after assault by group of youths

Police patrols in Isleham have increased after a man was hospitalised with serious injuries after he was reportedly assaulted by a group of youths in Isleham. Picture: WWW.THEBEECHESISLEHAM.CO.UK Archant

Police patrols in Isleham have increased after a man was hospitalised with serious injuries after he was reportedly assaulted by a group of youths in Isleham.

The alleged attack happened at The Beeches Community Centre in Mill Street at about 9pm yesterday (September 18).

The victim was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

Sgt Mark Rabel said: "This was a nasty incident that has understandably left the victim shaken and seriously injured.

"Patrols have been increased in the area and I would urge anyone with information about the attack to come forward to report to police."

Anybody with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/67027/19 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you can report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.