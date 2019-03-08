Advanced search

Isleham police patrols increased as man is hospitalised after assault by group of youths

PUBLISHED: 17:24 19 September 2019

Police patrols in Isleham have increased after a man was hospitalised with serious injuries after he was reportedly assaulted by a group of youths in Isleham. Picture: WWW.THEBEECHESISLEHAM.CO.UK

Police patrols in Isleham have increased after a man was hospitalised with serious injuries after he was reportedly assaulted by a group of youths in Isleham. Picture: WWW.THEBEECHESISLEHAM.CO.UK

Archant

Police patrols in Isleham have increased after a man was hospitalised with serious injuries after he was reportedly assaulted by a group of youths in Isleham.

The alleged attack happened at The Beeches Community Centre in Mill Street at about 9pm yesterday (September 18).

The victim was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

You may also want to watch:

Sgt Mark Rabel said: "This was a nasty incident that has understandably left the victim shaken and seriously injured.

"Patrols have been increased in the area and I would urge anyone with information about the attack to come forward to report to police."

Anybody with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/67027/19 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you can report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Mayor Palmer promises electrifying decision making as it’s full steam ahead for starting work on Soham station by September 2020

Soham station then - and the future. Work could start on new station by September 2020 says Mayor Palmer. Picture' ARCHANT

Isleham police patrols increased as man is hospitalised after assault by group of youths

Police patrols in Isleham have increased after a man was hospitalised with serious injuries after he was reportedly assaulted by a group of youths in Isleham. Picture: WWW.THEBEECHESISLEHAM.CO.UK

‘This is just the start’: Protesters march through Ely High Street and ‘die in’ outside cathedral as they warn of ‘climate emergency’

Extinction Rebellion Ely shut down the city’s high street at the weekend and held a ‘die in’ outside the cathedral. Picture: Supplied / XR Ely

‘Stop Brexit’ Pippa to fight Lucy Frazer’s constituency of SE Cambs for the Lib Dems at the next election

Pippa Heylings has been selected by the Lib Dems to fight the SE Cambs consttiuency at the next general election. Her campaign will include a bid to stop Brexit. Picture; LIB DEMS

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Mayor Palmer promises electrifying decision making as it’s full steam ahead for starting work on Soham station by September 2020

Soham station then - and the future. Work could start on new station by September 2020 says Mayor Palmer. Picture' ARCHANT

Isleham police patrols increased as man is hospitalised after assault by group of youths

Police patrols in Isleham have increased after a man was hospitalised with serious injuries after he was reportedly assaulted by a group of youths in Isleham. Picture: WWW.THEBEECHESISLEHAM.CO.UK

‘This is just the start’: Protesters march through Ely High Street and ‘die in’ outside cathedral as they warn of ‘climate emergency’

Extinction Rebellion Ely shut down the city’s high street at the weekend and held a ‘die in’ outside the cathedral. Picture: Supplied / XR Ely

‘Stop Brexit’ Pippa to fight Lucy Frazer’s constituency of SE Cambs for the Lib Dems at the next election

Pippa Heylings has been selected by the Lib Dems to fight the SE Cambs consttiuency at the next general election. Her campaign will include a bid to stop Brexit. Picture; LIB DEMS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Isleham police patrols increased as man is hospitalised after assault by group of youths

Police patrols in Isleham have increased after a man was hospitalised with serious injuries after he was reportedly assaulted by a group of youths in Isleham. Picture: WWW.THEBEECHESISLEHAM.CO.UK

Plea for witnesses after Branching Out charity shop in Littleport is broken into overnight

Plea for witnesses after Branching Out charity shop in Littleport is broken into overnight. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS.

Charities, groups and good causes in Cambridgeshire could get more than £1,000 funding under new scheme

A new funding scheme from the East of England Co-op could see local charities, groups and good causes in Cambridgeshire get £1,250 in funding. Picture: ABI GAGEN

‘This is what community looks like’ - Re-imagine in Witchford gets John Lewis grant

Bunting draped from the ceiling, rolls of fabric, wallpaper, cards, buttons, ribbon, paint and stickers all form a glittery haze at Re-imagine in Witchford. They have now received a John Lewis grant. Picture: CLARE BUTLER.

Ely youngster Harrison, 13, to brave the shave for Macmillan after his grandmother was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer

Youngster Harrison Evans from Ely will brave the shave for Macmillan after his grandmother was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer. Picture: Supplied/Macmillan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists