'Scumbags' says councillor of those who broke into village Co-op, community centre and torched their getaway car

Isleham Co-op that was hit by raiders. A local councillor described the offenders as 'scumbags' Picture; GOOGLE Archant

A Co-op store in an East Cambridgeshire was forced to close temporarily after thieves broke in during the early hours of Good Friday.

Local councillor Mark Goldsack described the intruders as “scum bags”.

He said that having broken into the Co-op in Isleham the thieves then set fire to their getaway car in Beck Road, Isleham.

“The Beeches community centre was also broken into last night,” he posted on Twitter.

“Please keep an eye open for any suspicious behaviour and report it via 101 or online.”

Cllr Goldsack wrote on Twitter: “In our little village of Isleham we have one shop, an amazing Co-op.

“Lowlife decided it would be great timing to break in and steal the cash point. Result is shop closed. Village volunteers will step up but if anyone has any info on these scum pls contact Cambridgeshire police.” Describing the raiders as “scumbags” he said their actions could hamper essential supplies for many villagers who relied on the store.