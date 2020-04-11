Advanced search

‘Scumbags’ says councillor of those who broke into village Co-op, community centre and torched their getaway car

PUBLISHED: 10:59 11 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:59 11 April 2020

Isleham Co-op that was hit by raiders. A local councillor described the offenders as 'scumbags' Picture; GOOGLE

Isleham Co-op that was hit by raiders. A local councillor described the offenders as 'scumbags' Picture; GOOGLE

Archant

A Co-op store in an East Cambridgeshire was forced to close temporarily after thieves broke in during the early hours of Good Friday.

Local councillor Mark Goldsack described the intruders as “scum bags”.

He said that having broken into the Co-op in Isleham the thieves then set fire to their getaway car in Beck Road, Isleham.

You may also want to watch:

“The Beeches community centre was also broken into last night,” he posted on Twitter.

“Please keep an eye open for any suspicious behaviour and report it via 101 or online.”

Cllr Goldsack wrote on Twitter: “In our little village of Isleham we have one shop, an amazing Co-op.

“Lowlife decided it would be great timing to break in and steal the cash point. Result is shop closed. Village volunteers will step up but if anyone has any info on these scum pls contact Cambridgeshire police.” Describing the raiders as “scumbags” he said their actions could hamper essential supplies for many villagers who relied on the store.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘You will always be our hero’ – Tributes as Ely’s Jay Davison, 8, loses courageous battle with cancer

Former Ely Hero Award winner Jay Davison lost his battle with cancer on April 7. Picture: Facebook/Jays Journey

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Domino’s delivery driver throws food on customer’s driveway after being accused of eating slice of pizza

Domino�s Pizza delivery driver in Soham throwing food all over Sam Howard�s driveway. Picture: Supplied/Sam Howard

Drummer sets up on front lawn and plays hour-long set for whole street amid coronavirus pandemic

Drummer Hugh Jorgan played a one hour live set for residents at Bellairs in Sutton on Saturday, April 4. Picture: Supplied

‘Determined’ Ely woman battling illness defies coronavirus by completing first marathon

Rachel Bailey completed her first marathon in and around Ely. Pictures: RACHEL BAILEY

Most Read

‘You will always be our hero’ – Tributes as Ely’s Jay Davison, 8, loses courageous battle with cancer

Former Ely Hero Award winner Jay Davison lost his battle with cancer on April 7. Picture: Facebook/Jays Journey

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Domino’s delivery driver throws food on customer’s driveway after being accused of eating slice of pizza

Domino�s Pizza delivery driver in Soham throwing food all over Sam Howard�s driveway. Picture: Supplied/Sam Howard

Drummer sets up on front lawn and plays hour-long set for whole street amid coronavirus pandemic

Drummer Hugh Jorgan played a one hour live set for residents at Bellairs in Sutton on Saturday, April 4. Picture: Supplied

‘Determined’ Ely woman battling illness defies coronavirus by completing first marathon

Rachel Bailey completed her first marathon in and around Ely. Pictures: RACHEL BAILEY

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘Scumbags’ says councillor of those who broke into village Co-op, community centre and torched their getaway car

Isleham Co-op that was hit by raiders. A local councillor described the offenders as 'scumbags' Picture; GOOGLE

Amazing gesture by store owner just hours after JCB used in ram raid at branch of McColl’s

Thieves used a teleporter to smash their way into McColl's in Walton Road, Wisbech overnight. Picture: PETER RIPLEY

Coronavirus: 100 times a day we’re told ‘stay at home’ but the big question is whether everyone in Peterborough is listening?

People in Peterborough Still out enjoying the hot weather during lockdown, Embankment, Peterborough Wednesday 08 April 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Family of Ely’s Jay Davison, 8, who lost courageous cancer battle asks for paper flowers in his memory

Former Ely Hero Award winner Jay Davison lost his battle with cancer on April 7. Picture: Facebook/Jays Journey

Coronavirus: South Cambridgeshire Council leader ‘shocked’ by Fenland councillor’s ‘lie’ over finances and for ‘playing political games’

South Cambs Council leader Bridget Smith has accused a Fenland councillor of a lie over her council's finances.
Drive 24