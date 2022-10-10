News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
'Apple Day' marathon spurs on rowing club project

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:18 AM October 10, 2022
Updated: 11:21 AM October 10, 2022
Isle of Ely Rowing Club at Apple Day 2022

Isle of Ely Rowing Club raised almost £800 from this year's 'Apple Day' event. Left: Isle of Ely rowers Jill McCulloch, Lucia Goodall and Jo Williamson. Right: Cllr Richard Morgan, the Right Worshipful Mayor to the City of Ely with club member Lyn Haynes. - Credit: Isle of Ely Rowing Club

A rowing club which completed a baking marathon on Ely’s ‘apple day’ raised almost £800. 

Visitors were able to taste an apple, or two, from Isle of Ely Rowing Club’s (IoERC) bake stall on October 8, as well as taking part in the club’s ‘guess the weight of the cake’ competition. 

“The cakes were homemade by a team of 18 rowers from the club and supplemented by a generous contribution from the kitchens of the Royal Standard,” said an IoERC spokesperson. 

“We baked everything with apple we could think of.” 

Mayor of Ely with rowing club at Apple Day

Cllr Richard Morgan, the Right Worshipful Mayor to the City of Ely with club member Lyn Haynes at this year's 'Apple Day'. - Credit: Isle of Ely Rowing Club

Isle of Ely Rowing Club rowers at Apple Day

Jill McCulloch, Lucia Goodall and Jo Williamson, rowers at Isle of Ely Rowing Club at this year's 'Apple Day'. - Credit: Isle of Ely Rowing Club

The club’s bake stall on Palace Green helped raise funds for a new main landing stage, which allows club officials to get people and boats onto the river. 

“The ‘guess the weight’ competition was won with a guess of 3.63 kg, just a few grams off the true weight of 3.652kg,” added the IoERC spokesperson. 

“We enjoyed the chance to meet more locals interested in rowing in Ely.” 

