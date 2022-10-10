'Apple Day' marathon spurs on rowing club project
- Credit: Isle of Ely Rowing Club
A rowing club which completed a baking marathon on Ely’s ‘apple day’ raised almost £800.
Visitors were able to taste an apple, or two, from Isle of Ely Rowing Club’s (IoERC) bake stall on October 8, as well as taking part in the club’s ‘guess the weight of the cake’ competition.
“The cakes were homemade by a team of 18 rowers from the club and supplemented by a generous contribution from the kitchens of the Royal Standard,” said an IoERC spokesperson.
“We baked everything with apple we could think of.”
The club’s bake stall on Palace Green helped raise funds for a new main landing stage, which allows club officials to get people and boats onto the river.
“The ‘guess the weight’ competition was won with a guess of 3.63 kg, just a few grams off the true weight of 3.652kg,” added the IoERC spokesperson.
“We enjoyed the chance to meet more locals interested in rowing in Ely.”