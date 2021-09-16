Spuds up: Potato open day brings 100 people to Ely
- Credit: AUSTEN DACK
More than 100 friers and trade suppliers travelled to Ely for the chip shop industry's first event since the start of the pandemic.
The eighth annual Isle of Ely Produce & Chippy Chat open day was put on by John, Oliver and Claire Boutwood and hosted by Chippy Chat.
Among the guest speakers were Mark Petrou from Petrou Brothers, Alex Moore from Agrico and John Molnar from the Cod’s Scallops.
This year's featured farmer, once again, was Pete Legge of Legge Farms.
He took the owners to his farm giving them a commentary as they saw the potato growing process first hand.
Next year’s event is scheduled for September 11.
You may also want to watch:
Austen Dack, of Chippy Chat, said: "Other highlights included tasting the new Pukka Pie brand, tastings from Agrico (babylon), and the legendary cake selection all free to attendees.
"In the evening over 40 people dined and drank into the night in Ely.".
For more information, email austen@chippychat.co.uk
Most Read
- 1 Off-duty detective snares £200k drug dealer
- 2 Independent shop full of fresh food – despite national shortage
- 3 Mark's 27 unanswered questions over volunteers to control parking
- 4 Tractor driver error may have caused freight derailment in the Fens
- 5 Christmas lights switch-on event cancelled over 'Covid uncertainty'
- 6 Top Cabinet post for NE Cambs MP Steve Barclay
- 7 ‘High risk’ paedophile had indecent images of children on his phone
- 8 Van driver in ‘life threatening condition’ after crash
- 9 446 catalytic converter thefts in just 8 months reported in Cambridgeshire
- 10 County council orders review into £120m lending to This Land