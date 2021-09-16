News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Spuds up: Potato open day brings 100 people to Ely

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:08 PM September 16, 2021   
Isle of Ely Produce open day 2021

Isle of Ely Produce open day 2021 - Credit: AUSTEN DACK

More than 100 friers and trade suppliers travelled to Ely for the chip shop industry's first event since the start of the pandemic.

The eighth annual Isle of Ely Produce & Chippy Chat open day was put on by John, Oliver and Claire Boutwood and hosted by Chippy Chat.

Among the guest speakers were Mark Petrou from Petrou Brothers, Alex Moore from Agrico and John Molnar from the Cod’s Scallops.

Isle of Ely Produce potato open day 2021

Isle of Ely Produce potato open day 2021 - Credit: AUSTEN DACK

This year's featured farmer, once again, was Pete Legge of Legge Farms.

He took the owners to his farm giving them a commentary as they saw the potato growing process first hand.  

Next year’s event is scheduled for September 11.

Isle of Ely Produce open day 2021

Isle of Ely Produce open day 2021 - Credit: AUSTEN DACK

Austen Dack, of Chippy Chat, said: "Other highlights included tasting the new Pukka Pie brand, tastings from Agrico (babylon), and the legendary cake selection all free to attendees.  

"In the evening over 40 people dined and drank into the night in Ely.". 

For more information, email austen@chippychat.co.uk 

Isle of Ely Produce open day 2021

Isle of Ely Produce open day 2021 - Credit: AUSTEN DACK

Isle of Ely Produce open day 2021

Isle of Ely Produce open day 2021 - Credit: AUSTEN DACK


