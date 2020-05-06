Video

School’s coronavirus lockdown video goes viral and puts smiles on faces of pupils and parents

Teachers and staff at Isle of Ely Primary School created their own viral video to lift the spirits of pupils and parents during the coronavirus lockdown, reminding them that ‘We’re All In This Together’. Picture: SAMMY MAGIC MAGIC/YOUTUBE Archant

Teachers and staff at Isle of Ely Primary School created their own viral video to lift the spirits of pupils and parents during the coronavirus lockdown, reminding them that ‘We’re All In This Together’.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Teachers and staff at Isle of Ely Primary School created their own viral video to lift the spirits of pupils and parents during the coronavirus lockdown, reminding them that ‘We’re All In This Together’. Picture: SAMMY MAGIC MAGIC/YOUTUBE Teachers and staff at Isle of Ely Primary School created their own viral video to lift the spirits of pupils and parents during the coronavirus lockdown, reminding them that ‘We’re All In This Together’. Picture: SAMMY MAGIC MAGIC/YOUTUBE

Dressing up, dancing and lip syncing was all part of the fun as the school team performed to the song from the film ‘High School Musical’. Their video received over 1,000 hits on YouTube in just20 hours.

Head teacher Bryony Surtees said: “We wanted to give the pupils a treat and to put a smile on their faces during this challenging time so they all got together through the medium of technology and produced a video of the song ‘We’re All In This Together’ from the film High School Musical.

“The pupils were extremely pleased to see all of their teachers’ cheery faces and having fun.”

Teachers and staff at Isle of Ely Primary School created their own viral video to lift the spirits of pupils and parents during the coronavirus lockdown, reminding them that ‘We’re All In This Together’. Picture: SAMMY MAGIC MAGIC/YOUTUBE Teachers and staff at Isle of Ely Primary School created their own viral video to lift the spirits of pupils and parents during the coronavirus lockdown, reminding them that ‘We’re All In This Together’. Picture: SAMMY MAGIC MAGIC/YOUTUBE

Teaching assistant Heather Brooks, who features in the video, said she was delighted by the responses from the children and the school community and Mrs Surtees, thanked members of staff for their effort.

Mrs Brooks added: “We hope the video’s positive message reminds school families and the children that we are all still here for them.”

Teachers and staff at Isle of Ely Primary School created their own viral video to lift the spirits of pupils and parents during the coronavirus lockdown, reminding them that ‘We’re All In This Together’. Picture: SAMMY MAGIC MAGIC/YOUTUBE Teachers and staff at Isle of Ely Primary School created their own viral video to lift the spirits of pupils and parents during the coronavirus lockdown, reminding them that ‘We’re All In This Together’. Picture: SAMMY MAGIC MAGIC/YOUTUBE

Teachers and staff at Isle of Ely Primary School created their own viral video to lift the spirits of pupils and parents during the coronavirus lockdown, reminding them that ‘We’re All In This Together’. Picture: SAMMY MAGIC MAGIC/YOUTUBE Teachers and staff at Isle of Ely Primary School created their own viral video to lift the spirits of pupils and parents during the coronavirus lockdown, reminding them that ‘We’re All In This Together’. Picture: SAMMY MAGIC MAGIC/YOUTUBE