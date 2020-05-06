Advanced search

Video

School’s coronavirus lockdown video goes viral and puts smiles on faces of pupils and parents

PUBLISHED: 11:58 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:58 06 May 2020

Teachers and staff at Isle of Ely Primary School created their own viral video to lift the spirits of pupils and parents during the coronavirus lockdown, reminding them that ‘We’re All In This Together’. Picture: SAMMY MAGIC MAGIC/YOUTUBE

Teachers and staff at Isle of Ely Primary School created their own viral video to lift the spirits of pupils and parents during the coronavirus lockdown, reminding them that ‘We’re All In This Together’. Picture: SAMMY MAGIC MAGIC/YOUTUBE

Archant

Teachers and staff at Isle of Ely Primary School created their own viral video to lift the spirits of pupils and parents during the coronavirus lockdown, reminding them that ‘We’re All In This Together’.

Teachers and staff at Isle of Ely Primary School created their own viral video to lift the spirits of pupils and parents during the coronavirus lockdown, reminding them that ‘We’re All In This Together’. Picture: SAMMY MAGIC MAGIC/YOUTUBETeachers and staff at Isle of Ely Primary School created their own viral video to lift the spirits of pupils and parents during the coronavirus lockdown, reminding them that ‘We’re All In This Together’. Picture: SAMMY MAGIC MAGIC/YOUTUBE

Dressing up, dancing and lip syncing was all part of the fun as the school team performed to the song from the film ‘High School Musical’. Their video received over 1,000 hits on YouTube in just20 hours.

Head teacher Bryony Surtees said: “We wanted to give the pupils a treat and to put a smile on their faces during this challenging time so they all got together through the medium of technology and produced a video of the song ‘We’re All In This Together’ from the film High School Musical.

“The pupils were extremely pleased to see all of their teachers’ cheery faces and having fun.”

Teachers and staff at Isle of Ely Primary School created their own viral video to lift the spirits of pupils and parents during the coronavirus lockdown, reminding them that ‘We’re All In This Together’. Picture: SAMMY MAGIC MAGIC/YOUTUBETeachers and staff at Isle of Ely Primary School created their own viral video to lift the spirits of pupils and parents during the coronavirus lockdown, reminding them that ‘We’re All In This Together’. Picture: SAMMY MAGIC MAGIC/YOUTUBE

Teaching assistant Heather Brooks, who features in the video, said she was delighted by the responses from the children and the school community and Mrs Surtees, thanked members of staff for their effort.

Mrs Brooks added: “We hope the video’s positive message reminds school families and the children that we are all still here for them.”

Teachers and staff at Isle of Ely Primary School created their own viral video to lift the spirits of pupils and parents during the coronavirus lockdown, reminding them that ‘We’re All In This Together’. Picture: SAMMY MAGIC MAGIC/YOUTUBETeachers and staff at Isle of Ely Primary School created their own viral video to lift the spirits of pupils and parents during the coronavirus lockdown, reminding them that ‘We’re All In This Together’. Picture: SAMMY MAGIC MAGIC/YOUTUBE

Teachers and staff at Isle of Ely Primary School created their own viral video to lift the spirits of pupils and parents during the coronavirus lockdown, reminding them that ‘We’re All In This Together’. Picture: SAMMY MAGIC MAGIC/YOUTUBETeachers and staff at Isle of Ely Primary School created their own viral video to lift the spirits of pupils and parents during the coronavirus lockdown, reminding them that ‘We’re All In This Together’. Picture: SAMMY MAGIC MAGIC/YOUTUBE

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Massive expansion of care home into a quasi-retirement village on edge of Fenland town gets the thumbs down

Extension of existing care home to include two storey addition to care home, 15no assisted residential apartments, 90no assisted residential apartments with ancillary facilities, 54no staff bedsits and flats, together with 37no open market dwellings Location: The Soham Lodge Nursing Home Soham Bypass Soham Ely Cambridgeshire Applicant: DCSL Limi. REFUSED

Ely Hero Award nomination for teen coach who set up city’s first girls football programme

Sporting hero award nomination for 17-year-old Adam Everett who set up Ely?s first girls football programme. He is pictured as part of the Bishop Laney Sixth Form team in April 2019 when they won the Manchester cup after beating teams from Morocco, South Africa and England. Picture: PIP DAVIS

Network Rail enters planning application for Soham rail station - if successful, work could start later this year

Network Rail submits its planning application for a rail station at Soham. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Cambridgeshire recycling centres reopen Monday as coronavirus lockdown measures start being relaxed

Cambrideshire County Council will open its recycling centres on May 11. Picutred is March Recycling Centre in Hundred Road. Image: Google Street View

Village college blaze thought to be work of arsonists

a fire at Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday night is thought to have been deiberate. Police are appealing for information, Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Massive expansion of care home into a quasi-retirement village on edge of Fenland town gets the thumbs down

Extension of existing care home to include two storey addition to care home, 15no assisted residential apartments, 90no assisted residential apartments with ancillary facilities, 54no staff bedsits and flats, together with 37no open market dwellings Location: The Soham Lodge Nursing Home Soham Bypass Soham Ely Cambridgeshire Applicant: DCSL Limi. REFUSED

Ely Hero Award nomination for teen coach who set up city’s first girls football programme

Sporting hero award nomination for 17-year-old Adam Everett who set up Ely?s first girls football programme. He is pictured as part of the Bishop Laney Sixth Form team in April 2019 when they won the Manchester cup after beating teams from Morocco, South Africa and England. Picture: PIP DAVIS

Network Rail enters planning application for Soham rail station - if successful, work could start later this year

Network Rail submits its planning application for a rail station at Soham. Pictured is the future vision compared to what it used to be like. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ely Standard

Newmarket trainer Murphy produces video of life in lockdown

Newmarket trainer Amy Murphy (pic Great British Racing)

School’s coronavirus lockdown video goes viral and puts smiles on faces of pupils and parents

Teachers and staff at Isle of Ely Primary School created their own viral video to lift the spirits of pupils and parents during the coronavirus lockdown, reminding them that ‘We’re All In This Together’. Picture: SAMMY MAGIC MAGIC/YOUTUBE

Six people rescued from lorry after driver called police with reports of banging from back of vehicle

Six people were rescued from the back of a lorry in Littleport on Friday. On this occasion the lorry driver called us after hearing banging from the back of the vehicle. Picture: POLICING EAST CAMBS

Healthwatch Cambridgeshire calls for residents to share their coronavirus lockdown experiences

CEO of Healthwatch Cambridgeshire Sandie Smith has encouraged residents to share their experiences on changes to health and care services during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: ARCHANT

Number of coronavirus related deaths at Cambridgeshire care homes more than doubles in a week

The number of deaths involving Covid-19 recorded in Cambridgeshire care homes has more than doubled in a week.
Drive 24