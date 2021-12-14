Ely Women's Institute president retires after six years of service
The president of The Isle of Ely Federation's Women's Institute group has retired after six years of service.
Sarah Mascall was thanked for her great leadership on Monday December 6, when the group celebrated their centenary with a carol service in Ely Cathedral.
She was commended especially for leading during the last two years of the pandemic, when people were unable to meet face to face.
Refreshments in the Lady Chapel were served by members of Ely City WI.
Our December meeting was held on Monday evening to which we welcomed Ann as a visitor.
After a shortened business and refreshment time, the evening continued with a Christmas quiz as well as stories, poems and readings.
Sarah provided craft items for everyone to make a special present tag.
Sarah has been succeeded by Sheila Willson and the committee looks forward to working with her.