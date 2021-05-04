Published: 3:19 PM May 4, 2021

Isabelle Pettifor, of Little Downham, raised £3,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust by completing 5,000 lunges every day in April in memory of her boyfriend Ryan Eaton. She is pictured with Ryan's cousin Zoe Rendell-Read, who raised £750 towards the total by taking part in the lunging challenge. - Credit: ISABELLE PETTIFOR

A Little Downham woman raised more than £3,000 for charity after completing 5,000 lunges every day in April in memory of her boyfriend who died of cancer.

Isabelle Pettifor took on the fundraiser for the Teenage Cancer Trust after the death of her partner Ryan Eaton aged 23.

Isabelle Pettifor, of Little Downham, raised £3,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust by completing 5,000 lunges every day in April in memory of her boyfriend Ryan Eaton. - Credit: Isabelle Pettifor

She said: "Ryan was my partner and he was cared for by the Teenage Cancer Trust in ward C9 in Addenbrooke's Hospital.

"He lost his battle with cancer in March last year so myself, family and friends would have hoped to have held a fundraising event in Ryan’s memory by now. But, due to COVID, this has not been possible.

"Therefore my way of saying 'thank you' specifically to the Teenage Cancer Trust (Ward C9 in Addenbrookes hospital) was by completing a fundraiser challenge of 5000 lunges across the month of April.

You may also want to watch:

"TCT Ward C9 helped us to have the most incredible few years with Ryan following his diagnosis, and if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have had as long with him as we did.

"They supported Ryan and provided him with amazing care, and tried to give him the best quality of life as possible.

Isabelle Pettifor, of Little Downham, raised £3,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust by completing 5,000 lunges every day in April in memory of her boyfriend Ryan Eaton. - Credit: Isabelle Pettifor

"The C9 team made it easier for us as a couple to enjoy our time together and I have so many memories I will treasure forever.

"Even now, I can’t thank them enough for their continuing support and for allowing me to still access their services.

"Anybody that knew us, will know how much of a crucial part Ward C9 have played in our journey.

"So this challenge was my way of trying to show my gratitude to them."

Ryan's cousin Zoe Rendell-Read also helped to raise £750 by taking part in the lunging challenge.

Isabelle Pettifor, of Little Downham, raised £3,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust by completing 5,000 lunges every day in April in memory of her boyfriend Ryan Eaton. - Credit: Isabelle Pettifor

Isabelle added: "I have found that regular exercise and motivation from my personal trainer has been a great outlet and support for my mental health and well-being over the past year.

"Lunges are my least favourite exercise but we have both completed our challenges.

"Our fundraisers are still open if anyone would like to donate.

Donate via Facebook.