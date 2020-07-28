King’s Ely student wins MP Lucy Frazer’s debating competition

Isabel Mitchell, of King's Ely, was the overall winner of this year's debating competition.

Isabel Mitchell, a King’s Ely student, was the overall winner of an annual debating competition supported by Lucy Frazer MP.

Lucy Frazer MP with John Attwater, the new Principal of King's Ely and students from the school during the debating competition. The overall winner was Isabel Mitchell.

The Parliamentary Debating Competition - which is now in its 6th year - encouraged students from across Cambridgeshire to debate their thoughts on why politics matter.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was held virtually this year and students entered by submitting a one-minute video of their speeches.

Isabel said: “I am delighted to have won the Parliamentary Debating Competition.

“I entered in order to stretch my abilities and this competition has improved my confidence and other skills like researching, giving points of information and condensing my argument.”

She added: “I love debating because it creates interesting discussions and raises important questions.”

Netta, a student from Soham Village College, came third in the competition. Second place was awarded to a student from Linton, South Cambridgeshire.

Mrs Frazer, who is MP for South East Cambridgeshire, congratulated Isabel on winning the competition.

She said: “The annual Parliamentary Debating Competition is a wonderful way for students across our area to learn about the importance of expressing ideas, persuading others, and learning to engage in politics.

She added: “Due to COVID-19, students submitted video submissions rather than take part in a traditional final, and all of the submissions were excellent.

“Isabel’s very impressive video talked about the importance of taking part in the political system, and how constructive debate can make a real and positive difference.

“I congratulate her on winning the competition, which is a wonderful achievement, and wish her the very best in the years ahead.”