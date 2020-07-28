King’s Ely student wins MP Lucy Frazer’s debating competition
PUBLISHED: 15:48 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:48 28 July 2020
Office of Lucy Frazer MP
Isabel Mitchell, a King’s Ely student, was the overall winner of an annual debating competition supported by Lucy Frazer MP.
The Parliamentary Debating Competition - which is now in its 6th year - encouraged students from across Cambridgeshire to debate their thoughts on why politics matter.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was held virtually this year and students entered by submitting a one-minute video of their speeches.
Isabel said: “I am delighted to have won the Parliamentary Debating Competition.
“I entered in order to stretch my abilities and this competition has improved my confidence and other skills like researching, giving points of information and condensing my argument.”
She added: “I love debating because it creates interesting discussions and raises important questions.”
Netta, a student from Soham Village College, came third in the competition. Second place was awarded to a student from Linton, South Cambridgeshire.
Mrs Frazer, who is MP for South East Cambridgeshire, congratulated Isabel on winning the competition.
She said: “The annual Parliamentary Debating Competition is a wonderful way for students across our area to learn about the importance of expressing ideas, persuading others, and learning to engage in politics.
She added: “Due to COVID-19, students submitted video submissions rather than take part in a traditional final, and all of the submissions were excellent.
“Isabel’s very impressive video talked about the importance of taking part in the political system, and how constructive debate can make a real and positive difference.
“I congratulate her on winning the competition, which is a wonderful achievement, and wish her the very best in the years ahead.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box below for details.