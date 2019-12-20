Advanced search

Burglar who tried to hammer his way into Willingham Co-op flees empty handed

PUBLISHED: 15:49 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 20 December 2019

CCTV images of the moment a man tried to smash his way into a Co-op store with a hammer. Picture; CAMBS COPS

A burglar fleeing from an attempted break in at a village Co-op was caught on CCTV.

Police released photos of the suspect following his attempt to force entry to the Co-op in High Street, Willingham in the early hours.

A police spokesman said the suspect used a hammer in a bid to gain entry.

"Officers were called at about 2.55am today (December 20) to reports of a burglar alarm sounding from the shop in High Street, Willingham," he said.

"When officers arrived the man had already left after failing to get inside."

DS Ashley Ryan said: "I am appealing for anyone who has information about this incident, potentially recognises the person from the clothing or witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area to contact us as a matter of urgency.

"It's also believed he may have left the scene in a dark coloured hatchback car."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/90687/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

