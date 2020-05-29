Advanced search

Labrador shocks owners after giving birth to 14 puppies in ‘biggest litter in history’

PUBLISHED: 12:34 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 29 May 2020

Six-year-old Bella gave birth to 14 puppies in April in what is believed to be the biggest labrador litter in history. Picture: Geoff Robinson

GEOFF ROBINSON PHOTOGRAPHY.

A six-year-old dog shocked her owners after giving birth to 14 puppies in what is believed to be the biggest labrador litter in history.

Bella gave birth to her babies at her home in Wentworth near Ely in April and her owners say this litter was definitely “one to remember”.

Owner Hazel Hedges of Labrador City, a registered dog breeder, says Bella usually only gives birth to six to eight puppies, so this one, her last, was a surprise.

All of the adorable pups have already been snapped up after Ms Hedges shared images online of her babies – they are all going to new homes on June 13.

Last year it was reported that a labrador from Allhallows in Kent gave birth to the ‘largest litter in Britain’ with 13 puppies – Bella has broken that record with an extra pup.

She said: “This is was Bella’s last litter and I think she thought she would make it one to remember. I believe this is one of biggest litters in history.

“She usually has the average litter six to eight and she also always has all blacks and one yellow, so with a mixture of blacks and yellow this was a surprise.”

The puppies’ dad, Scooby, is a yellow labrador and is Kennel Club registered. Ms Hedges and her partner have been breeding labradors for five years.

Pictures show the cute pups eating from their custom-made dog bowl holder which had to be crafted to fit so many bowls for Bella’s babies.

She added: “We did have Bella scanned; they are never right with numbers but we definitely didn’t see 14 coming.

“I stayed with her all the time she was in labour and stayed with her for first four nights.

“With the help of my partner, we helped Bella out by feeding them and bottle feeding them through the night to for first three weeks.

“They are all doing fine now and are nearly six-weeks-old. They are all reserved and will be going to new homes on June 13.

“Their dad is Kennel Club registered. He is a yellow Labrador named Scooby and I am a licensed breeder in Wentworth.

“I have been breeding labradors for five years made it a business couple of years ago.

“We do have many labradors but Bella was our first so she is a little special maybe, we have had her since she was around four-months-old.”

