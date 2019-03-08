Ely Business Awards 2019: Introducing our new Supporting Young People Award

Ely Standard East Cambs Business Awards 2018 AdGarry Samuels

Eagle-eyed readers may have noticed something different about the East Cambridgeshire Business Awards.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

We are very pleased to announce that we are introducing a brand new award for 2019.

Nominees can now be in the running for the Supporting Young People Award, proudly sponsored by city-based school, King’s Ely Acremont and Nursery.

To enter this award you need to reach the following criteria; support, development, internal impact, future commitment and finally, engagement.

You will need to show this year’s judges how your company has supported a young person. This can be by offering an apprenticeship, work placement, work experience or another initiative.

You’ll be able to demonstrate the valuable work skills and personal skills that the young person has developed based on the opportunity that you offered them.

Make sure you explain how supporting a young person has helped the business or organisation improve, adapt or innovate and how you plan to give ongoing commitment to supporting young people in the near future.

Finally, explain to our judges how the business has engaged with other local organisations, authorities, colleges.

We are very pleased that this award is sponsored by King’s Ely. Nestled in the heart of the beautiful cathedral city, King’s is a co-educational pre-prep school, built on a history stretching back over 1,000 years.

A spokesman for King’s said: We celebrate the uniqueness of every child and teachers follow the lead of each; listening, observing, and questioning when appropriate, to stimulate and enhance each child’s learning experience.

“Small class sizes ensure that our pupils receive the personal care and attention as part of a bespoke learning experience. Although expectations are high, our rules are simple and place kindness and consideration at the heart of what we do.

“Our school is a charming Georgian building set in grounds with trees and shrubs for exploration; a vegetable patch to tend and lots of play equipment.

“Only by visiting can you feel the energy and warmth of our community.”