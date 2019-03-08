Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ely Business Awards 2019: Introducing our new Supporting Young People Award

PUBLISHED: 10:38 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 02 April 2019

Ely Standard East Cambs Business Awards 2018

Ely Standard East Cambs Business Awards 2018

AdGarry Samuels

Eagle-eyed readers may have noticed something different about the East Cambridgeshire Business Awards.

We are very pleased to announce that we are introducing a brand new award for 2019.

Nominees can now be in the running for the Supporting Young People Award, proudly sponsored by city-based school, King’s Ely Acremont and Nursery.

To enter this award you need to reach the following criteria; support, development, internal impact, future commitment and finally, engagement.

You will need to show this year’s judges how your company has supported a young person. This can be by offering an apprenticeship, work placement, work experience or another initiative.

You’ll be able to demonstrate the valuable work skills and personal skills that the young person has developed based on the opportunity that you offered them.

Make sure you explain how supporting a young person has helped the business or organisation improve, adapt or innovate and how you plan to give ongoing commitment to supporting young people in the near future.

Finally, explain to our judges how the business has engaged with other local organisations, authorities, colleges.

We are very pleased that this award is sponsored by King’s Ely. Nestled in the heart of the beautiful cathedral city, King’s is a co-educational pre-prep school, built on a history stretching back over 1,000 years.

A spokesman for King’s said: We celebrate the uniqueness of every child and teachers follow the lead of each; listening, observing, and questioning when appropriate, to stimulate and enhance each child’s learning experience.

“Small class sizes ensure that our pupils receive the personal care and attention as part of a bespoke learning experience. Although expectations are high, our rules are simple and place kindness and consideration at the heart of what we do.

“Our school is a charming Georgian building set in grounds with trees and shrubs for exploration; a vegetable patch to tend and lots of play equipment.

“Only by visiting can you feel the energy and warmth of our community.”

Most Read

‘My physical and mental well-being has taken a beating over the past few years’ - dad runs London Marathon in memory of his four year old son

Henry and Douglas Wright of Ely. Henry is running the London Marathon to raise money for CLIC Sargent cancer charity. Picture: HENRY WRIGHT

‘I have tried to kill my wife’: Willingham man jailed after admitting ‘horrific’ attack with kitchen knives

Willingham man William Morris who stabbed his wife multiple times in a ‘brutal and horrific’ has been jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Ely work colleagues to jump out of plane to raise lifesaving funds for rescue dog

Ely work colleagues Jane and Tony to jump out of plane to raise lifesaving funds for rescue dog Asha. Picture: JANE DUNSMORE.

More than 200 take part in Littleport parkrun on sunny Saturday

Littleport parkrun success brings the community together as more than 250 take part. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Amey to appeal against refusal by Cambridgeshire County Council of £730m energy from waste facility at Waterbeach

Visualisation produced by Amey showing how their energy from waster incinerator might look once built at Waterbeach. Picture; AMEY

Most Read

‘My physical and mental well-being has taken a beating over the past few years’ - dad runs London Marathon in memory of his four year old son

Henry and Douglas Wright of Ely. Henry is running the London Marathon to raise money for CLIC Sargent cancer charity. Picture: HENRY WRIGHT

‘I have tried to kill my wife’: Willingham man jailed after admitting ‘horrific’ attack with kitchen knives

Willingham man William Morris who stabbed his wife multiple times in a ‘brutal and horrific’ has been jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Ely work colleagues to jump out of plane to raise lifesaving funds for rescue dog

Ely work colleagues Jane and Tony to jump out of plane to raise lifesaving funds for rescue dog Asha. Picture: JANE DUNSMORE.

More than 200 take part in Littleport parkrun on sunny Saturday

Littleport parkrun success brings the community together as more than 250 take part. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Amey to appeal against refusal by Cambridgeshire County Council of £730m energy from waste facility at Waterbeach

Visualisation produced by Amey showing how their energy from waster incinerator might look once built at Waterbeach. Picture; AMEY

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ely Business Awards 2019: Introducing our new Supporting Young People Award

Ely Standard East Cambs Business Awards 2018

Bake sale at HEY Solicitors in Ely raises hundreds for Brain Tumour Charity

Accounts manager Marie Smith and receptionist Beth Law pictured outside HEY Solicitors in Ely on the day of The Big Bandana Bake. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Hockey: Ely City finish season in style

Ely seconds celebrate

Ely teacher to run her first half-marathon in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance charity

Ely singer and music teacher Ali Driver, who is also known as ‘Mrs Melody’, will take on the City of Norwich Half Marathon this Sunday (April 7) in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity. Picture: ALI DRIVER.

500 homes for Kennett looks less certain as 140 objections flood in and parish council brands garden village ‘disproportionate and unreasonable’

Kennett Action Group hand in over 140 individual objections at Ely to district council as part of their campaign to halt 500 homes 'garden village' proposals. The parish council labelled the scheme unreasonable and disproportionate. Picture; ACTION GROUP
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists