An international campaign which aims to educate and promote road safety across Europe came to the Fens.

Project EDWARD (Every Day Without a Road Death) took to Ely on September 13 to hold different activities and exhibitions as part of its national roadshow.

Darryl Preston, police and crime commissioner for Cambridgeshire, said: “We all have a part to play from those of us who use the roads, whether driving, cycling or walking, to those that design, build and manage them.

“It was fantastic to see so many organisations reaching out to the public to provide interactive and engaging road safety advice.”

Interactive road safety exhibitions, increased police vehicle checks and safety sessions at schools took place as part of the event.

The event was organised as part of the county’s Vision Zero Partnership, which aims for no road deaths or serious injuries as a result of a road collision by 2040.

Some of Cambridgeshire police’s ‘specials’ worked with Project EDWARD as more than 50 vehicles were stopped throughout the day to inform the drivers of vehicle defects.

Twelve traffic offence reports were issued; four for no seatbelts, six for speeding, one for driving through a no entry and one individual was caught driving without a license and had their vehicle seized.

Matt Staton, Vision Zero Partnership delivery manager, said: “I’d like to thank everyone involved in the event in Ely for their support in creating a fantastic event that created a positive buzz around road safety.

“The event demonstrated the value of each organisation in the Vision Zero Partnership’s work towards zero deaths and severe injuries on our roads.”

Pupils at Ely College, St Mary’s CoE Primary, Spring Meadow Primary and Highfields Special School also received road safety sessions throughout the day.

Police, fire and rescue and council officers delivered the sessions, including demonstrations about where vehicle blind spots are to help keep them safe when walking to and from school.

“The devastating effects of a road death ripples across entire communities,” Mark Turner, CEO of the Road Victims Trust said.

“The reduction of casualties can only occur with a genuine partnership approach and it was inspiring to see so many partners come together to demonstrate this commitment.”