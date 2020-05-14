Advanced search

Cycle instructor scoops national award after beating 2,750 teachers to the top spot

PUBLISHED: 12:55 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 14 May 2020

Cycle instructor Anna Hay (pictured) of Haddenham scooped the Instructor of the Year Award at the national Bikeability Awards 2020. Picture: Supplied

Cycle instructor Anna Hay (pictured) of Haddenham scooped the Instructor of the Year Award at the national Bikeability Awards 2020. Picture: Supplied

Archant

An east Cambridgeshire cycle instructor has scooped a top award at a national ceremony after beating 2,750 others to first place.

Cycle instructor Anna Hay (pictured) of Haddenham scooped the Instructor of the Year Award at the national Bikeability Awards 2020. Picture: Supplied Cycle instructor Anna Hay (pictured) of Haddenham scooped the Instructor of the Year Award at the national Bikeability Awards 2020. Picture: Supplied

Anna Hay from Haddenham won ‘Instructor of the Year’ at the Bikeability Awards 2020 for her work teaching children in the region how to ride a bike.

In the last year, Anna has worked across 32 Cambridgeshire schools, equipping year 3 and 4 pupils to cycle off-road and year 5 and 6 pupils to begin making residential journeys on-road by bicycle.

Anna went the extra mile by running a school project to four primary schools in Fenland.

Over 5 weeks she delivered a variety of cycling interventions aimed at increasing the number of pupils cycling to school.

The number of children cycling to school rose from 158 to 337, 83 children were introduced to cycling through balance bike training, 47 children learnt how to ride for the first time and 32 children became junior bike mechanics.

One teacher said: “One of our pupils had become a very reluctant learner at school. He would often lack motivation and interest in most subjects leading to a closed mind set.

You may also want to watch:

“Anna got him to try different types of cycle at the cycle try out show. Then the magic happened, Anna got him lapping the track.

“Not only did the whole crew at the show give him a round of applause but so did his peers, his teachers and his mum who was working at the school.

“After speaking to his mum later, she explained how his love of cycling has been the catalyst to a great improvement in his studies and that she was so pleased he has found something which has helped improve his studies and his outlook to learning.”

This is the second year running that a Cambridgeshire-based instructor has won this award following Chris Lee’s success last year.

Kieron McNab, managing director of Outspoken Training, Cambridgeshire County Council’s Bikeability provider, said: “I am thrilled that Anna has been recognised for her fantastic work inspiring more people to cycle.

“It is testament to her hard work, dedication, and passion to equip pupils with the skills and enthusiasm to cycle more. I hope Anna enjoys her well-earned success!

“I am incredibly proud of all our instructors who work exceptionally hard to help more people build cycling into their everyday lives.

“It is brilliant to see that two of our instructors have been recognised for their life-changing work.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

“High quality” food, leisure and retail destination near Ely gets the go-ahead

An artists impression of the proposed

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Large emergency response as lorry ‘leaves the road’ in two-HGV crash on A10

Huge emergency response to a crash on the A10 in Waterbeach. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Tigers stalwart Stacy makes first steps towards recovery from coronavirus

Ely Tigers player Stacy Mould has recovered from coronavirus after contracting the virus in April. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Most Read

“High quality” food, leisure and retail destination near Ely gets the go-ahead

An artists impression of the proposed

Fourteen dogs and puppies stolen overnight from kennels near Wisbech

Fourteen dogs and puppies have been stolen in Upwell.

Large emergency response as lorry ‘leaves the road’ in two-HGV crash on A10

Huge emergency response to a crash on the A10 in Waterbeach. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Tigers stalwart Stacy makes first steps towards recovery from coronavirus

Ely Tigers player Stacy Mould has recovered from coronavirus after contracting the virus in April. Picture: FACEBOOK/ELY TIGERS RUGBY CLUB

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Latest from the Ely Standard

A10 crash: Lorry driver rushed to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ after two-HGV smash

The scene of a two-lorry crash on the A10 at Waterbeach where one driver has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs

Young footballers smash their target to conquer Wembley lockdown feat

The Haddenham Rovers Under 12 Girls team covered over 200 miles between the village and Wembley Stadium to raise money for the Addenbrooke�s Charitable Trust. Picture: SUBMITTED

Cycle instructor scoops national award after beating 2,750 teachers to the top spot

Cycle instructor Anna Hay (pictured) of Haddenham scooped the Instructor of the Year Award at the national Bikeability Awards 2020. Picture: Supplied

Social enterprise needs £20,000 to survive the coronavirus

Social enterprise Prospects Trust delivered a 'hamper of happiness' to key workers at Highfield Academy Ely. Picture: MAZ BAKER

Large emergency response as lorry ‘leaves the road’ in two-HGV crash on A10

Huge emergency response to a crash on the A10 in Waterbeach. Picture: Twitter/@cambsfrs
Drive 24