Cycle instructor scoops national award after beating 2,750 teachers to the top spot

Cycle instructor Anna Hay (pictured) of Haddenham scooped the Instructor of the Year Award at the national Bikeability Awards 2020. Picture: Supplied Archant

An east Cambridgeshire cycle instructor has scooped a top award at a national ceremony after beating 2,750 others to first place.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cycle instructor Anna Hay (pictured) of Haddenham scooped the Instructor of the Year Award at the national Bikeability Awards 2020. Picture: Supplied Cycle instructor Anna Hay (pictured) of Haddenham scooped the Instructor of the Year Award at the national Bikeability Awards 2020. Picture: Supplied

Anna Hay from Haddenham won ‘Instructor of the Year’ at the Bikeability Awards 2020 for her work teaching children in the region how to ride a bike.

In the last year, Anna has worked across 32 Cambridgeshire schools, equipping year 3 and 4 pupils to cycle off-road and year 5 and 6 pupils to begin making residential journeys on-road by bicycle.

Anna went the extra mile by running a school project to four primary schools in Fenland.

Over 5 weeks she delivered a variety of cycling interventions aimed at increasing the number of pupils cycling to school.

The number of children cycling to school rose from 158 to 337, 83 children were introduced to cycling through balance bike training, 47 children learnt how to ride for the first time and 32 children became junior bike mechanics.

One teacher said: “One of our pupils had become a very reluctant learner at school. He would often lack motivation and interest in most subjects leading to a closed mind set.

You may also want to watch:

“Anna got him to try different types of cycle at the cycle try out show. Then the magic happened, Anna got him lapping the track.

“Not only did the whole crew at the show give him a round of applause but so did his peers, his teachers and his mum who was working at the school.

“After speaking to his mum later, she explained how his love of cycling has been the catalyst to a great improvement in his studies and that she was so pleased he has found something which has helped improve his studies and his outlook to learning.”

This is the second year running that a Cambridgeshire-based instructor has won this award following Chris Lee’s success last year.

Kieron McNab, managing director of Outspoken Training, Cambridgeshire County Council’s Bikeability provider, said: “I am thrilled that Anna has been recognised for her fantastic work inspiring more people to cycle.

“It is testament to her hard work, dedication, and passion to equip pupils with the skills and enthusiasm to cycle more. I hope Anna enjoys her well-earned success!

“I am incredibly proud of all our instructors who work exceptionally hard to help more people build cycling into their everyday lives.

“It is brilliant to see that two of our instructors have been recognised for their life-changing work.”