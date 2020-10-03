Furious response to ‘staggeringly dangerous’ temporary road layout at East Cambridgeshire level crossing

'Staggeringly dangerous” temporary road layout at a level crossing. at Black Bank Road near Ely. Picture; @ @Railraptor. Archant

An investigation was launched after a photo surfaced of a “staggeringly dangerous” temporary road layout at a level crossing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Posted on Twitter by @Railraptor, the image showed a temporary traffic light immediately after a level crossing on Black Bank Road, near Ely.

County councillor Lorna Dupre agreed that “this could easily have been a fatality”.

Cambridgeshire County Council said its highways contractor Skanska was carrying out work in the area.

The company said it is “investigating a report related to our traffic management at Black Bank that does not appear to have met our high standards”.

You may also want to watch:

The picture was posted with the words “What could go wrong?”

It prompted astonished and angry reactions, and was described as “a staggeringly dangerous situation”.

One Twitter user said: “The unavoidable fact here is that this could very easily have caused a fatal collision between a train and a road vehicle.”

A spokesperson for Skanska said: “The traffic management was removed and the site made safe as soon as we were aware of the issue.

“Health and safety are our top priority.”

A county council spokesperson said: “We are awaiting the outcome of the investigation”.