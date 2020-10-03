Advanced search

Furious response to ‘staggeringly dangerous’ temporary road layout at East Cambridgeshire level crossing

PUBLISHED: 22:48 03 October 2020 | UPDATED: 22:48 03 October 2020

'Staggeringly dangerous” temporary road layout at a level crossing. at Black Bank Road near Ely. Picture; @ @Railraptor.

'Staggeringly dangerous” temporary road layout at a level crossing. at Black Bank Road near Ely. Picture; @ @Railraptor.

Archant

An investigation was launched after a photo surfaced of a “staggeringly dangerous” temporary road layout at a level crossing.

Posted on Twitter by @Railraptor, the image showed a temporary traffic light immediately after a level crossing on Black Bank Road, near Ely.

County councillor Lorna Dupre agreed that “this could easily have been a fatality”.

Cambridgeshire County Council said its highways contractor Skanska was carrying out work in the area.

The company said it is “investigating a report related to our traffic management at Black Bank that does not appear to have met our high standards”.

You may also want to watch:

The picture was posted with the words “What could go wrong?”

It prompted astonished and angry reactions, and was described as “a staggeringly dangerous situation”.

One Twitter user said: “The unavoidable fact here is that this could very easily have caused a fatal collision between a train and a road vehicle.”

A spokesperson for Skanska said: “The traffic management was removed and the site made safe as soon as we were aware of the issue.

“Health and safety are our top priority.”

A county council spokesperson said: “We are awaiting the outcome of the investigation”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Furious response to ‘staggeringly dangerous’ temporary road layout at East Cambridgeshire level crossing

'Staggeringly dangerous” temporary road layout at a level crossing. at Black Bank Road near Ely. Picture; @ @Railraptor.

Through the tears and shock a Fenland community comes together to support grief-stricken family over the loss of their 17-year-old son

Whittlesey teenager Connor Hawes died on Monday September 14. Picture: Family/ Rachelle Oliver

How bust chalet park took our savings

Chris Tyler invested £55,000 in a Dream Lodge in North Walsham. Investors have been told they will only get back a tiny fraction of their money. Photo: Gregg Brown/Chris Tyler

£1,100 raised ahead of 100-mile charity cycle in grandpa’s memory

Ely teenager Brandon Ford has raised more than £800 for the Multiple Sclerosis Society charity ahead of a 100-mile cycle challenge in memory of his grandpa David Ford who died from the disease. Picture: BRANDON FORD

Persistent thieves jailed after stealing commuters’ bikes from Cambridgeshire railway stations

Benjamin Hendy (left) and his partner Camilla Rumsey (right) were jailed after they stole bicycles from Huntingdon and St Neots railway stations. Picture: BRITISH TRANSPORT POLICE