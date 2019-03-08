Inquest opens into the death of local musician Bertie Buck, 29, whose body was pulled from the river at Ely

Performing in Ely, Bertie Buck, 29, who died last month. His body was recovered from the river at Ely near The Cutter. An inquest into his death opened at Huntingdon today. Picture; FACEBOOK Archant

An inquest opened today into the death of Robert 'Bertie' Buck whose body was pulled from a river in Ely last month.

Bertie, 29, is thought to have fallen from a boat moored near the Cutter Inn but his body was not recovered until the next day.

The inquest into the former King's Ely student was opened and adjourned by senior coroner David Hemming at Lawrence Court, Huntingdon.

A spokesman for Cambs Police had confirmed earlier that we were "called at 11.48pm on April 18 with reports of concern for a man who had fallen into the river close to The Cutter Inn, Ely.

"Officers attended the scene, along with fire crews, the police helicopter and the hazardous area response team."

The spokesman added that the body of a man, now known to be Bertie Buck, a local musican, was found the following day.

Police said they were not treating the death as suspicious: the coroner will now determine the cause of death.

Numerous tributes have been paid to Bertie including one from his sister who gave birth to a baby girl just over a week after his death.

On social media one friend wrote: "To one of the most influential and talented people I've ever met:

"I'm so sorry i kept on about you making me a violin when it wasn't in your interests. I wish you had as it would've been priceless to me.

"I would never have been able to sell it. Rest in peace you lovely human being."