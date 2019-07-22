Road trip for Ely's Inner Wheel as they visit Huntingdon to meet the town's clerk Philip Peacock during sight-seeing tour

Sixteen members of the Ely Inner Wheel took a sight-seeing tour of Huntingdon and met the town's clerk Philip Peacock.

The members hopped off the coach and went into the town centre; they viewed the town hall which was built in 1745.

A spokesman said: "The town hall was built in 1745 and the entrance hall contains a pillar, not to hold up the ceiling but is known as the whipping post.

"If you were found guilty in the court and had no money to pay for the fine, a few lashes of the whip solved the problem.

"The first crown court entered is also used for weddings, where the groom can leave by the dock and through to the cells where he will start his life sentence.

"Climbing two flights of stairs we come to the assembly room. The beautiful chandeliers are the original ones and 8 very large portraits decorate the walls.

"In the council meeting room was the mace, an item which must only be held if white gloves are worn and a casket found in a stately home, wrapped in newspaper and hidden up the chimney."

The members - which meet on the fourth Wednesday of every month - finished the tour with an evening buffet supper in the town hall.

For more information, call Joy on 01353 663525.