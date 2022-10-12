News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Inner Wheel Club of Ely welcomes new district chairwoman

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:00 PM October 12, 2022
The Inner Wheel Club of Ely's new chairwoman Hilary Farrell (R) with new member Sadeta James.

The Inner Wheel Club of Ely's new chairwoman Hilary Farrell (R) with new member Sadeta James. - Credit: Inner Wheel Club of Ely

The Inner Wheel Club of Ely welcomed a new district chairwoman last month (September). 

Hilary Farrell described her early life at the club’s September meeting, and how she had become involved in the Inner Wheel after retiring from her job as a headteacher. 

Hilary was pleased to hear that her choice of charity for the district this year, Homestart, is supported with an annual event by Ely Inner Wheel. 

A spokesperson for the Inner Wheel said: “Hilary invested a new member, Sadeta James, and member Mary Robinson was presented with a gift to mark her 90th birthday. 

Member Mary Robinson (middle) was presented with a gift to mark her 90th birthday.

Member Mary Robinson (middle) was presented with a gift to mark her 90th birthday. - Credit: Inner Wheel Club of Ely

“Following the talk, there was a buffet provided by members and lots of catching up after the summer break.” 

They added: “If a lady finds herself at a bit of a loose end socially and would like to join a friendly club which raises money for charities and has interesting speakers, we meet at the Old Dispensary in Ely on the last Wednesday evening of the month.” 

Next month’s talk will be ‘stories behind the stones’ given by Chris Phillips. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Ely postal workers in positive mood as strikes continue
  2. 2 Martin Lewis: Should you switch heating on and off, or leave it running?
  3. 3 Cake shop idea turns into reality for stallholder Sophie
  1. 4 New TV series investigates Maxine Carr's role in Holly and Jessica murders
  2. 5 Jail for man who caged, beat and threatened victim for money
  3. 6 SPECIAL REPORT: We look into NHS dentistry in East Cambridgeshire
  4. 7 Councillors sign off £100,000 to improve the city centre
  5. 8 Fears mount after rejection of £1.7m bus rescue plan
  6. 9 Protection zone in place after bird flu outbreak
  7. 10 King Charles III's coronation: Will we get a bank holiday?

For more information contact membership secretary Joy Hockey on 01353 663525. 

Inner Wheel Club of Ely's new chairwoman Hilary Farrell (L) is pictured with president Mary Rone (R).

Inner Wheel Club of Ely's new chairwoman Hilary Farrell (L) is pictured with president Mary Rone (R). - Credit: Inner Wheel Club of Ely


Ely News

Don't Miss

Inside house in disrepair in Ely

Housing News | Updated

House is 'something from a horror film' for shocked councillor

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Sue Read and Shirley Bowman of Sutton Primary School

Education News

'Hugely inspirational' duo stay strong after nearly 100 years at school

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Flooding near Huntingdon and Alconbury

Flooding

Anglian Water to repay £8.5m to customers after missed targets

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Wanted man after attempted burglary Ely

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man wanted after attempted burglary in city

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon