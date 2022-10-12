Inner Wheel Club of Ely welcomes new district chairwoman
- Credit: Inner Wheel Club of Ely
The Inner Wheel Club of Ely welcomed a new district chairwoman last month (September).
Hilary Farrell described her early life at the club’s September meeting, and how she had become involved in the Inner Wheel after retiring from her job as a headteacher.
Hilary was pleased to hear that her choice of charity for the district this year, Homestart, is supported with an annual event by Ely Inner Wheel.
A spokesperson for the Inner Wheel said: “Hilary invested a new member, Sadeta James, and member Mary Robinson was presented with a gift to mark her 90th birthday.
“Following the talk, there was a buffet provided by members and lots of catching up after the summer break.”
They added: “If a lady finds herself at a bit of a loose end socially and would like to join a friendly club which raises money for charities and has interesting speakers, we meet at the Old Dispensary in Ely on the last Wednesday evening of the month.”
Next month’s talk will be ‘stories behind the stones’ given by Chris Phillips.
For more information contact membership secretary Joy Hockey on 01353 663525.