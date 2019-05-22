Advanced search

Ely's Infiniti Graphics sponsor dedicated cricketer at Isleham Cricket Club

22 May, 2019 - 16:03
Cricketer gets brand new kit thanks to Infiniti Graphics. Pictured is Infiniti Graphics director Luke Smith and Isleham Cricket Club player Steven Goff. Picture: INFINITI

An Ely digital and design agency is sponsoring a cricketer who will wear brand new kit with their logo.

Infiniti Graphics is supporting Isleham Cricket Club player, Steven Goff, who has been with the club for more than 20 years.

He met with director of Infiniti Graphics, Luke Smith, to collect his new kit at Isleham Cricket Ground while the youth academy was training.

Steven, who is now a ladies coach, said: "It's great that local companies want to invest into the local community.

"Local sport always battles funding and availability but I believe this partnership can be beneficial to both Infiniti Graphics, Isleham Cricket Club and myself.

"I would like to thank Luke for his investment and time to help."

Steven has been youth coach and committee member while playing with the club.

The youth academy train every Friday evening from 6.30pm throughout the summer season.

Luke said: "I am delighted to sponsor local cricket player and friend, Steven, who I know will benefit greatly from a refreshed kit.

"We love being able to help the local community where we can, and a little sponsorship goes a long way for local sports."

For more information on the Isleham Cricket Club Youth Academy, the ladies team, or sponsorship opportunities, contact Steven on 07545 047527.

For more information about Infiniti Graphics and their creative services, visit their website at www.infinitigraphics.co.uk

