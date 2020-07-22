American restaurant to open in Ely after takeaway service proves a lockdown hit

American restaurant Inferno BBQ is coming to Broad Street in Ely - having already proved popular as a takeaway service throughout lockdown. Picture: STEVE SHIPP Archant

An American restaurant is coming to Ely, having already proved popular as a takeaway service throughout lockdown.

Ely Inferno BBQ was started during lockdown after two friends saw a need for restaurant-quality food as a delivery service.

After creating a huge social media following (3,000 Facebook likes in just 12 weeks) and a busy takeaway, Steve Shipp and Zach Ware saw the need for a restaurant.

They began the hunt for a premises, leading them to the previous Basmati Indian Restaurant on Broad Street.

Renovations began on July 1 but with a “very specific vision” it was going to take quite a few weeks to achieve.

Steve owns The Printing Barn in Pymoor and previously owned American grill The Travellers Rest at Chittering while Zach owns FMCG Logistics in Haddenham.

With their new restaurant, the pair aim to offer “excellent quality food that’s full of flavour paired with excellent customer service.

“Everyone that’s working on the restaurant are local tradesmen,” Steve added, “and we are hoping to open in the next four to six weeks.”

To keep up to date with Inferno’s progress visit their Facebook page.

