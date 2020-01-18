Advanced search

Big increase in number of people using Cambridge North station

18 January, 2020 - 12:00
Passenger numbers at Cambridge North station grew by 66 per cent last year, figures show.

Passenger numbers at Cambridge North station grew by 66 per cent last year, figures show.

Almost 813,000 entries and exits were recorded at the station from January to December 2019.

It means that almost 8,000 people passed through every week, according to data from the Office of Rail and Road.

Train operator Greater Anglia says that passenger numbers have continued to grow above expectations since the station opened in 2017.

Greater Anglia's managing director, Jamie Burles, said: "We're delighted that Cambridge North is proving increasingly popular two years after opening and that it is benefitting residents and local businesses alike."

The three-platform station is served by four Greater Anglia and four Great Northern departures an hour off-peak - London Kings Cross (2), London Liverpool Street (2), Stansted Airport (1), Ely (1), Kings Lynn (1) and Norwich (1).

The station is also now on the new direct route from Norwich to Stansted Airport.

It has 450 parking spaces and 1,000 cycle spaces.

Cambridge station is still the busiest rail station on Greater Anglia's network with almost 12 million passengers last year.

