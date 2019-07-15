Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ely man Arthur Cutter calling for more sports to be made accessible for wheelchair users after England's Cricket World Cup win

15 July, 2019 - 11:43
Arthur Cutter of Ely (pictured) is calling for more sports to be made accessible for people � like him � in a wheelchair. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Arthur Cutter of Ely (pictured) is calling for more sports to be made accessible for people � like him � in a wheelchair. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

A man from Ely - who is paralysed from the waste down - is calling for more sports to be made accessible for people in a wheelchair.

Arthur Cutter who, like many, enjoyed England's Cricket World Cup win yesterday evening (July 15) but hopes more can be done to make sport more inclusive.

The 77-year-old tries his best to keep fit and attends classes and clubs at The Hive Leisure Centre in the city at least twice a week.

He said: "I was watching the Cricket World Cup yesterday and it got me thinking, could we do any sport in a wheelchair.

"I have a broken spine and little to no feeling from the waste down, but if I stayed in my wheelchair all the time I might as well be dead."

Arthur made headlines in 2003 after he was refused entry to the London Marathon with his hand-cranked cycle. He left and headed to New York to compete in their marathon instead.

Arthur was left paralysed from the waste down after falling from a ladder while doing DIY on his previous home in Witchford.

You may also want to watch:

He fell onto concrete and couldn't get up; luckily one of his neighbours was a doctor and instructed paramedics to put a spinal board under him.

He spent almost 10 weeks in Addenbrooke's Hospital; he had a bottom rib removed and fused to his back bone for extra stability. He thought he'd never walk again.

A specialist sent him to a spinal unit in Sheffield where, with the help and support from doctors, Arthur worked at building up strength to walk.

After weeks of physiotherapy Arthur could eventually get up with crutches and get on to the parallel bars, he says it was "the hardest I've worked in all my life".

Now, he walks between the two parallel bars at one of his weekly sessions at The Hive as he pursues every opportunity to keep active and healthy.

Following the successful wheelchair tennis match, Arthur would now like to take suggestions on what can be done in the UK and local area for more inclusive sporting.

He added: "I'm always looking for things to do and ways to stay fit. One thing I don't do is live for standing still."

Do you have a suggestion or an inclusive club in mind? Email: harry.rutter@archant.co.uk or give us a call on 01354 661955. Your ideas will be passed on to Arthur.

Most Read

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

The show must - and will - go on and what a day it turned out to be in Ely for the Morris and molly procession through the city

Big crowds turned out for the 2019 Morris and molly procession through the city of Ely, a tradition steeped in history - and a little controversy this year - as part of the annual folk festival. Picture; M.ROUSE PHOTOGRAPHY

King’s Dyke crisis: Escalating costs, issues with construction, dispute over final bill but does the problem and solution lie in the soil?

Kings Dyke: The route bypasses the existing road and is reached through roundabouts at both ends of the road. At the highest point the bridge would be 9.2m above the ground (the height of the traffic would be up to an additional 2.5 metres above bridge railings). Now it is subject to more delays. Picture: ARCHANT

New permit scheme will stop residents from neighbouring counties using OUR household recycling centres as dumping ground for commercial waste

Where Cambridgeshire County Council has its household recycling centres

Ely man Arthur Cutter calling for more sports to be made accessible for wheelchair users after England’s Cricket World Cup win

Arthur Cutter of Ely (pictured) is calling for more sports to be made accessible for people � like him � in a wheelchair. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Most Read

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

The show must - and will - go on and what a day it turned out to be in Ely for the Morris and molly procession through the city

Big crowds turned out for the 2019 Morris and molly procession through the city of Ely, a tradition steeped in history - and a little controversy this year - as part of the annual folk festival. Picture; M.ROUSE PHOTOGRAPHY

King’s Dyke crisis: Escalating costs, issues with construction, dispute over final bill but does the problem and solution lie in the soil?

Kings Dyke: The route bypasses the existing road and is reached through roundabouts at both ends of the road. At the highest point the bridge would be 9.2m above the ground (the height of the traffic would be up to an additional 2.5 metres above bridge railings). Now it is subject to more delays. Picture: ARCHANT

New permit scheme will stop residents from neighbouring counties using OUR household recycling centres as dumping ground for commercial waste

Where Cambridgeshire County Council has its household recycling centres

Ely man Arthur Cutter calling for more sports to be made accessible for wheelchair users after England’s Cricket World Cup win

Arthur Cutter of Ely (pictured) is calling for more sports to be made accessible for people � like him � in a wheelchair. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ely man Arthur Cutter calling for more sports to be made accessible for wheelchair users after England’s Cricket World Cup win

Arthur Cutter of Ely (pictured) is calling for more sports to be made accessible for people � like him � in a wheelchair. Picture: Harry Rutter / ARCHANT

Miraculous escape after part of tree comes crashing down on top of parked car in middle of Fenland village

Crushed: One man had a lucky escape today after part of a tree crashed onto his parked car i n Manea whilst he sat inside. Luckily he escaped serious injury. Picture; POLICING FENLAND

Woman who beat cancer raises over £2,000 for hospital that treated her by cycling from Wisbech to King’s Lynn .....on a Penny Farthing

Penny Farthing cycle challenge: Beverley Wakefield is pictured on board the Penny Farthing. Picture: QEH

The show must - and will - go on and what a day it turned out to be in Ely for the Morris and molly procession through the city

Big crowds turned out for the 2019 Morris and molly procession through the city of Ely, a tradition steeped in history - and a little controversy this year - as part of the annual folk festival. Picture; M.ROUSE PHOTOGRAPHY

COLUMN: This is how we are tackling climate change locally

Lucy Frazer MP outlines the steps that are being taken locally to tackle climate change.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists