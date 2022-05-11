News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ex-Britain's Got Talent finalist Danny Posthill to star at Viva show

Daniel Mason

Published: 6:00 AM May 11, 2022
Ex-Britain's Got Talent finalist Danny Posthill

Danny Posthill, who reached the final of Britain's Got Talent in 2015, will headline a show in Soham. - Credit: YouTube/Britain's Got Talent

A former Britain’s Got Talent finalist branded as the “best impressionist doing stand-up I’ve seen” will become the latest headline act to perform at Viva. 

Danny Posthill will take to the stage at Viva’s home, Spencer Mill in Soham on May 13, having reached the ITV hit show’s grand final in 2015. 

The comic has also appeared on the BBC’s Pointless Celebrities alongside fellow impressionists Jon Culshaw, Rory Bremner and Alistair McGowan, who labelled Posthill as the “best impressionist doing stand-up I’ve seen, apart from me of course”. 

A Viva spokesperson said: “His versatile act caters for all walks of life with unbeatable stand-up and a string of impressions, such as Alan Carr, Sarah Millican and Donald Trump, alongside all the other topical political characters of today.” 

Other shows take place this month, too, including a performance of West End show Julie Madly Deeply written and performed by Sarah-Louise Young, on May 27. 

To book tickets and other events coming up, visit: https://www.viva-group.org.uk/tickets/ or call the box office on 01353 722228.

