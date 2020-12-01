Advanced search

School named as one of the region’s best

PUBLISHED: 15:44 01 December 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 01 December 2020

Impington Village College has been named the region’s top non-selective secondary school by the Sunday Times Parent Power 2021. Pictures: Supplied by Impington Village College.

Impington Village College has been named the region's top non-selective secondary school by the Sunday Times Parent Power 2021. Pictures: Supplied by Impington Village College.

A Cambridgeshire school has been named the region’s top non-selective secondary school.

Impington Village College, near Cambridge, was selected for the East Anglia title by the Sunday Times Parent Power 2021 rankings.

Nationally, it has been ranked the third highest non-selective school in the UK.

The Parent Power list is a survey of the country’s best schools and ranks 2,000 high-achieving UK schools by their published exam results.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s list was based on grades from 2019.

Principal Victoria Hearn said: “In the midst of such a turbulent year, I’m thrilled that Impington Village College continues to be recognised by the Sunday Times Parent Power as a completely comprehensive and inclusive college.

“Alongside our academic curriculum, our unique enrichment programme supports students’ personal development and wellbeing and offers them the chance to engage in a range of extra-curricular experiences, all of which are important factors when it comes to a young person’s educational experience.

“As an entirely inclusive school, I remain extremely proud of the exceptional outcomes of our students and, in particular, this year, their resilience and determination to continue to do their best regardless of what has been thrown at them; it is extremely inspiring.”

Last year, the college was named East Anglian Secondary School of the Year in the list.

