Students perform Annie! The Musical for West End talent scouts
- Credit: Impington Village College
80 aspiring actors at a Cambridgeshire school brought the story of Annie! The Musical to life in a series of performances - including one for West End talent scouts.
Students from Year 7 to 14 at Impington Village College and its sixth form Impington International College performed the musical on stage between February 8-10.
On the final day of production, the students performed in front of West End agents for shows Life of Pi and Aladdin.
Jane Parker, director of performance, said: “It’s been wonderful for the students to get back on the stage and perform to live audience.
"The pandemic has been hard for us all so to be able to finally put on a full college production has been such a thrill.
"Our students have been so dedicated to making this show a success, practising for two hours every Monday and since Christmas, Wednesdays too.
“The performance has real community spirit," she added.
"We had parents playing in the orchestra, while the stage and prop management was handled completely by the students.
"I couldn’t be prouder. Thank you to all who made it such a success."