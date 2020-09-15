Hammer-wielding burglar ties up elderly homeowners before fleeing with sentimental jewellery

A man who broke into a house armed with a hammer demanded jewellery and bank details from its elderly occupants before tying them up and fleeing with sentimental jewellery.

While searching the downstairs of the property in Hereward Close, Impington, in the early hours of yesterday (Monday September 14) the man was confronted by the occupants, a man and woman both in their 70s.

When he saw the couple, the man forced them into a bathroom demanding jewellery and bank details from them.

When the man tried to fend him off, he was struck with the hammer.

The pair were then tied up while the man continued to search their home before fleeing a short while later having stolen a significant amount of jewellery, some of which of a serious sentimental value.

Detective Sergeant Ashely Ryan, of the force’s southern burglary team, said: “This was a traumatising night for the couple and has left one of them with a nasty facial injury.

“I am asking anyone who has any information about the incident, or who has been offered jewellery since, to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information should contact police either by speaking to a web-chat operator via www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/62281/20. If you do not have access to a computer, you can report information by calling 101.