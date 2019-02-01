Advanced search

Five men – believed to have entered Britain illegally – found in lorry trailer on main Cambridgeshire road

01 February, 2019 - 15:42
Five men were found in the back of a lorry on the A10 near Stetham, police have revealed. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Five men, who police believe entered this country illegally, have been found in back of a lorry trailer on the A10 at Stetham.

Police officers were called to the main stretch of Cambridgeshire road after reports came in of “suspicious circumstances” in the lay-by on Thursday, January 31.

Eye witnesses reported seeing a very large police presence surrounding a lorry trailer, with four ambulances also on the scene at around 9pm.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We attended and found five adult men in the trailer of a lorry who were believed to have entered the country illegally.

“They [the men] have been handed to Immigration Services.”

An eye witness, who was driving by at the time, said: “It was insane, all of the flashing lights, the police approaching the lorry and ambulances on standby.

“I couldn’t believe what was going on, I could see officers with torches approaching the back of the trailer but didn’t see what was inside.”

