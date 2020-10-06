Advanced search

Skatepark attackers who left victim with serious facial injuries sought by police

PUBLISHED: 12:27 06 October 2020

Police released CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to in connection with an assault in Burwell skatepark. Picture; CAMBS COPS

CCTV images were released by Cambridgeshire Police after a serious assault at a local skatepark.

The attack took place during the height of summer but the images were only released this week by police.

The victim received serious facial injuries, say police, are they are keen to question these youths in connection with the assault at Burwell Skatepark.

“At about 9.45pm on July 6, the man was assaulted by three men in Burwell Skatepark, leaving him with facial fractures,” said a police spokesperson.

DC Sam Payne, said: “This was a traumatic incident for the victim and left him with serious facial injuries.

“If you have any information about who the men in the photographs are, please get in touch as soon as possible.”

If you recognise the people pictured, contact police via their web-chat or by call101 quoting incident number 35/44628/20. The skatepark is in Hatley Drive, Burwell.

