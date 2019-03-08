Illustrator and political cartoonist Chris Riddell is coming to Ely

Illustrator and political cartoonist Chris Riddell is coming to Ely on Tuesday September 24 to celebrate the release of his new book.

In Poems to Fall in Love With Chris has selected and illustrated his favourite classic and modern poems about love.

The illustrated collection celebrates love in all its guises, from silent admiration through passion to tearful resignation.

These poems speak of the universal experiences of the heart and are brought to life with Chris's exquisite, intricate artwork.

This perfect gift features famous poems, old and new, and a few surprises. Classic verses sit alongside the modern to create the ultimate collection.

The talk takes place at St Peter's Church with doors opening at 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start.

Visit www.toppingbooks.co.uk/events/ely/chris-riddell/ to book tickets, which cost £12.99 (including book) or £8 (standard admission).