Illegal rave in East Cambridgeshire village stopped by police

Around 300 partygoers caused chaos when they descended on the picturesque village of Lode ready for an illegal rave. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH Archant

Around 300 partygoers caused chaos when they descended on an East Cambridgeshire village ready for an illegal rave.

The festivities were set to get underway at a farm in Lode, about six miles to the north east of Cambridge city centre, in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 16).

But quick thinking residents alerted police - who were able to stop the rave from getting underway.

Officers arrived to find 80 vehicles had gathered at site.

You may also want to watch:

A Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook post read: "We'd like to thank members of the public in the Lode area who called us to report an illegal rave taking place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"As a result of their calls just after midnight, officers visited the area where they discovered up to 80 vehicles and 300 people had gathered at Lode Farm.

"Officers were able to stop the event from starting and causing disruption to the local community.

"A reminder that you can also report any suspicious activity in your area to us by calling 101, or reporting it to us online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/"