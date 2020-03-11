Advanced search

Man arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after police received reports of 'strange noises coming from back of lorry'

PUBLISHED: 14:50 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:57 11 March 2020

Man arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after police received reports of ‘strange noises coming from back of lorry’ in Swann Road, Cambridge. Picture: ALICE HOWARD

Man arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after police received reports of 'strange noises coming from back of lorry' in Swann Road, Cambridge. Picture: ALICE HOWARD

A man has been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after police received reports of noises coming from the back of a lorry.

Police were called just before 1pm today (Wednesday March 11) with reports of concern following noises coming from the back of a lorry at a storage unit in Swann Road, Cambridge.

'Officers attended with the ambulance service.' said a police spokesman.

'One man was found in the back of the HGV and arrested on suspicion of immigration offences. He was uninjured.'

