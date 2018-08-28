Advanced search

Three motorists reported in Ely for driving whilst using a mobile phone and a fourth for not wearing a seatbelt

PUBLISHED: 14:59 17 January 2019

Three motorists were reported for driving whilst using a mobile phone and a fourth reported for driving without wearing a seatbelt this morning in Ely. This photo is for illustrative purposes only. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

Three motorists were reported for driving whilst using a mobile phone and a fourth reported for driving without wearing a seatbelt this morning in Ely.

The drivers were reported by traffic enforcement officers who were targeting the ‘fatal four traffic offences’ in Ely city centre.

The Fatal4 motoring offences are:

• Motorists travelling at excessive speed

• Motorists who fail to wear a seatbelt

• Motorists who drink and drive

• Motorists who drive whilst using their mobile phone

Officers took action as part of a two-week campaign by police to catch speeding motorists.

The Isle of Ely Way at Chatteris and A141 between Chatteris and March are on the list of “collision hotspots” where motorists can expect to see an increased police presence over the next fortnight.

BCH Roads Policing Sergeant Ian Manley said: “We have established a list of collision hotspots which we will focus on in an attempt to reduce the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads.

“Year after year we deliver the same messages to slow down, in the hope that one day we won’t have to deliver heart-breaking news to families.”

Three motorists reported in Ely for driving whilst using a mobile phone and a fourth for not wearing a seatbelt

