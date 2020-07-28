Police seize illegal cigarettes and alcohol Soham property

Officers searched a property in Soham where illegal cigarettes and alcohol were being sold.

It was also being used to brew and sell alcohol.

The officers carried out a search warrant at the property in Gunton’s Close in Soham yesterday (July 27).

A post from the East Cambs Police Facebook page said: “On searching the address it is clear that they have been using their property to sell illegal alcohol and cigarettes and also brewing and selling their own alcohol.

“This is not only illegal but also dangerous.”

One man has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

“We are working closely with Trading Standards and HM Revenue and Customs,” the post said.