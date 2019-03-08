Advanced search

There is nothing quite like a dame - especially one running down Ely high street with a sack of potatoes on her shoulders

PUBLISHED: 14:13 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:13 13 October 2019

2019 Isle of Ely Produce Charity Potato Race. The only City Potato Sack Race in the world. Pictured Terry Gauci starring as Dame Sarah Sweet Tooth in Dick Whittington. City Centre High Street, Ely Saturday 12 October 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

2019 Isle of Ely Produce Charity Potato Race. The only City Potato Sack Race in the world. Pictured Terry Gauci starring as Dame Sarah Sweet Tooth in Dick Whittington. City Centre High Street, Ely Saturday 12 October 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

A bumper crowd lined the streets despite the rain as the teams smashed it over a half mile potato racecourse in Ely high street.

The Ely Potato Race is one of the quirkiest events in the country.

A two-man Atrium gym team were crowned worthy men's champions running with 20Kg of Jonathan Waters potatoes, whilst the Divaa Girls stole the women's crown (running with a bag of Divaa Potatoes), both taking home the trophy and £100 in prize money.

The eighth annual potato race is organised by Isle of Ely Produce to celebrate the region's potato growers and the local harvest festival.

Isle of Ely produce director Oliver Boutwood said: "It was lovely to see so many people coming out to support the teams today.

"We are happy to play such an important part in the community and will continue to invest in these types of events in the future.

"The event underlines our pledge to support the journey of the potato from the field to the fryer."

New for 2019 was a mobile chippy 'Pimp my Fish' of Newmarket. They served fresh free local chips for the duration of the races.

More than £1,500 was raised for local charities some of which will go to the Ely Hereward Rotarians who helped steward the event along the high street. The rest will be giving to the Ely mayor's charities.

Alongside the three winning teams were twelve other teams who competed in what was hailed the most keenly contested race yet.

There were ambulance drivers, panto dames, teachers and even a team all the way from Weymouth competing.

The children's race between St Mary's, St John's and Isle of Ely Primary schools saw the St Mary's team lift the Olivers' potatoes trophy.

Austen Dack, of organisers Isle of Ely Produce, said: "It was a fantastic set of races again this year with some great free chips to keep the crowd warm."

All competitors got to keep their potatoes as part of their entry fee.

Mayor Mike Rouse said: "We were delighted to welcome Daniel Rowe, the mayor of St Ives and his party from Stadtallendorf in Germany to join in the fun.

He added: "As always it was a great fun occasion, but how they run so fast carrying that weight of potatoes is beyond me."

