If you’re missing a black pencil case - and more importantly cash inside it - we might be able to help

Thing-me-Bobs in Ely is looking for the owner of a black pencil case left accidentally at the store. It contained a sum of cash. PiCTURE; Google Maps Archant

An Ely shop is hoping an appeal through the Ely Standard will find the owner of a pencil case – containing a tidy sum of cash.

The case was left at Thing-me-Bobs in Market Street, Ely, at the beginning of the month.

Staff have tried, unsuccessfully, to find the rightful owner, having found receipts inside the case to contact a bank.

But with no name to go on – and Ely police not able to help – the cash, and the pencil case, remain locked away in the shop’s safe.

Now the store has appealed to our readers to find the owner.

“We know, from what’s inside the case, that we can identify the owner,” said a store spokesperson. “All the owner has to do is to pop in, offer some verification, and they can have both the case and the cash returned to them”.

Thing-me-Bobs know the date the case was left in the store and are concerned to trace the owner.

“It’s the sort of money someone would have missed and with Christmas coming up I’m sure they will have need of it,” said the spokesperson.

If you are that person then please do call into the store to claim back your goods.

Thing-me-Bobs is open all day Saturday and on Sunday.