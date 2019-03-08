Advanced search

'Most important tractor ever to come to auction in the UK' sells for a record-breaking £328,600

PUBLISHED: 08:00 22 October 2019

The previous record price for a classic or vintage tractor of £94,500 was beaten twice on the day at the Cheffins October Vintage Sale in Sutton. The 1980 County 1474TW 6cylinder diesel sold for £99,640. Picture: CHEFFINS.

The previous record price for a classic or vintage tractor of £94,500 was beaten twice on the day at the Cheffins October Vintage Sale in Sutton. The 1980 County 1474TW 6cylinder diesel sold for £99,640. Picture: CHEFFINS.

A 1903 Ivel Agricultural Motor - described as the most important tractor ever to come to auction in the UK - sold for over £328,000 at Sutton near Ely.

The previous record price for a classic or vintage tractor of £94,500 was beaten twice on the day at the Cheffins October Vintage Sale in Sutton. The 1982 County 1884 sold for £139,920. Picture: CHEFFINS.

The tractor fetched a staggering 64 per cent increase on its initial £200,000 estimate when it was offered for sale at Cheffins' vintage sale.

The 24hp tractor is one of only eight examples of the Ivel still known to exist across the world - and four of these are in museums.

Historian Stuart Gibbard has written the history of the Ivel and says its importance to early tractor history "cannot be overstated".

Cheffins chairman and auctioneer Bill King took a first bid of £100,000 before interest escalated and the gavel came down in favour of a telephone bidder. The Ivel will be remaining in the UK but the buyer wishes to remain anonymous.

The UK auction record for a vintage or classic tractor was smashed when the 1903 Ivel Agricultural Motor tractor sold for £328,600 in Sutton. The 1903 IVEL Agricultural Motor 2cylinder petrol TRACTOR Reg. No. AO 385 Serial No: 131 is pictured. Picture: CHEFFINS.

The history of the Ivel is detailed in a book written by his previous owner John Moffitt, who is a cattle breeder, agricultural entrepreneur and vintage tractor collector.

The research for the book found that this model - No. 131 - was used and exhibited at the Royal Agricultural Show in London in 1903.

In 1970, Moffitt acquired the Ivel among a collection of tractors he purchased from Derek Hackett of Ross on Wye, a friend through their shared interest in early machinery.

It has appeared in the National Tractor & Farm Museum, the Beamish Museum and been exhibited at various events over the years.

To celebrate the Ivel's centenary in 2003, Mr Moffitt embarked on a 100-mile charity drive on the Ivel around the country which raised £120,142 for charity.

Following John's death in 2008, the Ivel has been exhibited at various events and featured in various publications.

The previous record price for a classic or vintage tractor of £94,500 was beaten twice on the day.

The 1982 County 1884 sold for £139,920, while a 1980 County 1474 brought the hammer down at £99,640.

Estimates suggest there are no more than 20 County 1884s in preservation and this machine was in superb condition and just two owners from new with 3,833 hours only recorded

‘Significant damage’ to rail bridge will slow down trains and close underpass to motorists for several weeks

The scene at Stonea Bridge at the 16ft in March this morning (October 21) after an agricultural machine – believed to be a carrot topper – struck the railway bridge. Network Rail engineers are now on site. Picture: BBC Radio Cambridgeshire

‘Best day ever’ says Ross Taylor as he welcomes HRH the Princess Royal to 90 minute tour of Corkers Crisps near Ely

HRH The Princess Royal on a visit to Corkers Crisps at Little Downham. She stepped from the helicopter to be warmly greeted by company bosses as she visited the factory and met workers. Picture; ROB BARTON

Ely woman who survived failing heart valves and bowel cancer organises charity ceilidh for hospitals that saved her life

Ely woman Sheila Neill survived two failing heart valves and bowel cancer. To say thank you to the hospitals that helped save her life, she is holding a charity ceilidh at Ely College on November 9. Picture: SHEILA NEILL.

Van deliberately set alight in Coveney - whilst fire crews also tackle chimney blaze in Haddenham

Fire crews tackled a chimney blaze in Haddenham and also put out a van fire that had been started deliberately in Coveney, Picture; CAMBS FIRE STOCK IMAGE

Editor hands out nearly £13,000 to 18 charities and organisations in Ely as City Council reaps dividend from shared equity housing scheme

18 local organisations and charities were handed cheques totally nearly £13,000 after the Mayor of Ely Cllr Mike Rouse held his civic service at St Mary's on Sunday. Kathryn Rowland organised the choirs for the music and the cheques were presented by Ely Standard Editor John Elworthy on behalf of the council. Picture; LAUREN ROUSE

