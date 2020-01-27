Advanced search

Ice skating magic brought to life for stage show in Ely and March

PUBLISHED: 16:08 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 27 January 2020

Ice skating magic brought to life for stage show The River Runner in Ely and March. Picture: GLIMMER

Ice skating magic brought to life for stage show The River Runner in Ely and March. Picture: GLIMMER

An exciting tale of an ice skater who competes in a race across the frozen Fens will be performed in Ely and March.

Glimmer Theatre's family show 'The River Runner' is touring London and East Anglia this February and March.

Its set in 1901 in Isleham village, and tells the tale of Annabelle Howgego, who is the best ice skater for miles around.

With metal skates strapped to her boots, Annabelle casts off her dull life as a scullery maid and becomes a champion skater, flying at wild speeds over the frozen fens.

But this year, in the midst of Annabelle's race to glory, something rises up from the frozen river and sends the village into chaos.

Sophie Crawford, co-artistic director, said: "The River Runner is a story about a strong young woman who uses her talent and skill to change the world around her.

"It is the perfect story for these troubled times.

"We are passionate about creating family theatre with an inspiring message that introduces children to characters and places they might never have encountered before."

The River Runner was developed with funds from Arts Council England and features original music composed and performed live by Sophie, who most recently appeared in Warhorse and Amélie in the West End.

It will take place on February 16, 3pm, at The Maltings, in Ely, and February 17, 3pm at March Town Hall.

For tickets visit www.glimmertheatre.co.uk from £6.25.

