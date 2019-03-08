Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Jail for Ely warehouse manager who 'exploited his position' and stole £10,000 worth of stock from John Lewis

PUBLISHED: 16:49 21 June 2019

John Lewis warehouse manager Ian Bloomquest, of High Barns, Ely, was caught on CCTV loading two televisions into a company van. He was later found to have stolen £10,000 worth of stock and jailed for a year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

John Lewis warehouse manager Ian Bloomquest, of High Barns, Ely, was caught on CCTV loading two televisions into a company van. He was later found to have stolen £10,000 worth of stock and jailed for a year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Archant

A warehouse manager from Ely who was caught on CCTV loading two televisions into a company van and later found to have stolen £10,000 worth of stock has been jailed.

Ian Bloomquest, of High Barns, was working in the John Lewis depot, at Trumpington, in January this year when colleagues noticed stock was repeatedly going missing.

An internal investigation was launched, revealing most of the missing stock was lost on the weekends Bloomquest was on duty.

On February 10, the 53-year-old was caught on CCTV loading two televisions into a van, which he then drove to his home late in the evening, after the rest of the staff had left.

He returned the van early the following morning and drove his car home, to return at a less suspicious time.

You may also want to watch:

Bloomquest used this method several times, taking televisions, soundbars and a mattress over the next month.

On March 10, Bloomquest claimed he was out delivering a treadmill at about 10.30am but was spotted by colleagues unloading boxes at his home, breaking his usual pattern of late-night theft.

He was challenged and admitted several thefts, prompting co-workers to call police. His home was searched and a host of stolen goods, worth £9,862, were seized.

DC Katie Goodenough said: "Bloomquest clearly exploited his position for his own financial gain, forcing his unsuspecting employer to fund his greed.

"I have no doubt he would have continued to steal had it not been for the efforts of the loss investigation staff at John Lewis.

"I would like to applaud their work in supporting this investigation and would urge others who suspect theft to report incidents to police so we can bring those responsible to justice."

Most Read

Brave Cambridgeshire mum battling rare lung disease is fundraising to pay off her mortgage

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY.

Sutton man who made false claims of homophobia could be jailed

Jamie Shand from Sutton who could be jailed for making false reports to police. Picture: Simon Parkin

Ely mother who stole £100,000 from business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed

Ely mother Nicola Hayter who stole £100,000 from a business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Speed bumps installed on Fore Hill to slow down drivers

Speed bumps have been installed on Fore Hill in Ely in a bid to slow down drivers on the notorious stretch. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Illegal travellers camp in Sutton to face enforcement action

Illegal travellers camp in Sutton to face enforcement action. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Most Read

Brave Cambridgeshire mum battling rare lung disease is fundraising to pay off her mortgage

Brave mother-of-three Rachel Clements from Cambridgeshire who is battling an incurable form of lung disease is hoping to raise £119,000 to pay off her mortgage to secure her children’s future. Picture: FAMILY.

Sutton man who made false claims of homophobia could be jailed

Jamie Shand from Sutton who could be jailed for making false reports to police. Picture: Simon Parkin

Ely mother who stole £100,000 from business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed

Ely mother Nicola Hayter who stole £100,000 from a business to fund lavish lifestyle is jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Speed bumps installed on Fore Hill to slow down drivers

Speed bumps have been installed on Fore Hill in Ely in a bid to slow down drivers on the notorious stretch. Picture: CAMBS COUNTY COUNCIL

Illegal travellers camp in Sutton to face enforcement action

Illegal travellers camp in Sutton to face enforcement action. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Latest from the Ely Standard

Dine in style at new garden terrace at SIX in Cambridge

A new alfresco rooftop dining space will open at Cambridge’s panoramic bar and brasserie SIX this summer. Picture: SIX/THE VARSITY HOTEL & SPA

Jail for Ely warehouse manager who ‘exploited his position’ and stole £10,000 worth of stock from John Lewis

John Lewis warehouse manager Ian Bloomquest, of High Barns, Ely, was caught on CCTV loading two televisions into a company van. He was later found to have stolen £10,000 worth of stock and jailed for a year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Magpas paramedic Sally cycles across Ely with a mannequin to get people trained up in CPR

Sutton paramedic Sally Boor hopped on her bike and rode around Ely to raise awareness of the importance of CPR and to get people of all ages trained up.

Donation from Ely Heligoland 39 team towards Bomber Command archive project

Donation towards Bomber Command archive project thanks to Ely team. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Support group chairperson steps down after 10 years of hardwork and friendship

Support group chairperson steps down after 10 years of hardwork and friendship. Picture: MIKE ROUSE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists