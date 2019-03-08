Jail for Ely warehouse manager who 'exploited his position' and stole £10,000 worth of stock from John Lewis

A warehouse manager from Ely who was caught on CCTV loading two televisions into a company van and later found to have stolen £10,000 worth of stock has been jailed.

Ian Bloomquest, of High Barns, was working in the John Lewis depot, at Trumpington, in January this year when colleagues noticed stock was repeatedly going missing.

An internal investigation was launched, revealing most of the missing stock was lost on the weekends Bloomquest was on duty.

On February 10, the 53-year-old was caught on CCTV loading two televisions into a van, which he then drove to his home late in the evening, after the rest of the staff had left.

He returned the van early the following morning and drove his car home, to return at a less suspicious time.

Bloomquest used this method several times, taking televisions, soundbars and a mattress over the next month.

On March 10, Bloomquest claimed he was out delivering a treadmill at about 10.30am but was spotted by colleagues unloading boxes at his home, breaking his usual pattern of late-night theft.

He was challenged and admitted several thefts, prompting co-workers to call police. His home was searched and a host of stolen goods, worth £9,862, were seized.

DC Katie Goodenough said: "Bloomquest clearly exploited his position for his own financial gain, forcing his unsuspecting employer to fund his greed.

"I have no doubt he would have continued to steal had it not been for the efforts of the loss investigation staff at John Lewis.

"I would like to applaud their work in supporting this investigation and would urge others who suspect theft to report incidents to police so we can bring those responsible to justice."