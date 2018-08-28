Wash and go at Soham pet shop with the first DIY dog cleaner of its kind in the country

Finn, the hero police dog and his handler Dave Wardell at Scampers Pet Shop in Soham for the opening of their new dog wash salon. Picture: MIKE ROUSE Archant

A state of the art self-serve dog wash machine inside a pet shop in Soham is the first of its kind in the country and is offering free wash and blow drys to all police dogs.

The I-Clean machine inside Scampers operates by owners buying a 15 minute token, much like a self serve car wash.

Animal lovers can even choose who gives the instructions with voice selection on a DIY self serve screen including Donald Trump, actor Liam Nilsson or Lord of the Rings character Gandalf.

The wash was officially launched by Finn the German Shepherd, who came within a whisker of losing his life when he was stabbed protecting his handler PC Dave Wardell.

Piers Smart, owner of Scampers, said: “It is the first model of this kind in a pet store in the UK.

“It’s great fun to have in the shop and it is already busy.

“There’s not a dog that wont fit in this machine, so even if they are really big dogs, nothing is a problem.

“You hook the dog in, all the shampoo and conditioner comes through the hose. You can pause if you nee to stop halfway through.

“There are two speeds for the drier for dogs who might not be used to it.”

Award-winning police dog Finn tested out the new machine at the weekend.

He went through hours of delicate surgery when he was attacked on duty and attacked with a 10-inch blade as he protected his owner.

His horrific ordeal has generated calls for new legislation to better protect service dogs from criminals – the so-called Finn’s Law.

Piers added: “It is simple to use, easier than trying to wash your dogs at home, no more messy bathrooms, no more aching backs.”

The shop provides a waterproof apron, somewhere to hang your coat, a place to put your handbag and if you have more than one dog there are hooks to tether them inside the wash area while they wait their turn.

“All police dogs in the Bedfordshire, Herftfordshire and Cambridgeshire force are welcome to be pampered and it wont cost a penny,” he added.