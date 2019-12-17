Advanced search

Hygiene service Essentials by Sue needs donations this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 12:24 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:24 17 December 2019

Essentials by Sue is a discreet service which is funded entirely by donations from the public and means people are able to access personal hygiene products. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

A service that allows people to discreetly get hygiene products like shower gel and shampoo in East Cambridgeshire is looking for donations.

Essentials by Sue was created by crime reduction officer Sue Loaker who is based at Ely Police Station.

Sue's day-to-day job includes speaking with victims of crime, protecting the vulnerable and raising awareness of crimes such as fraud.

However in 2016 a 12-year-old girl who had twice been caught skipping school to steal toiletries and underwear got Sue thinking about what sets people on a path of crime.

Sue said: "It was obvious to see the girl wasn't getting the support or advice she needed from her family and thought she had no other option than to turn to crime, which was heart-breaking to see.

"I did a little bit of digging and found there was nowhere for people to get basic personal hygiene products if for whatever reason they couldn't access them, so I came up with Essentials by Sue."

Essentials by Sue is a discreet service which is funded entirely by donations from the public and means people are able to access personal hygiene products like shower gel, shampoo, deodorant, sanitary products, razors, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

Originally launched in East Cambridgeshire, the project has gone from strength to strength and has now funded outlets across the county.

Caring Together, a charity dedicated to supporting family carers, recently praised the scheme when Sue funded children's underwear, as well as a box of goodies, for a family they were working with after struggling for donations.

"Personal hygiene products and underwear are necessities for everyone yet rarely donated." Sue said.

"These are all items most of us likely take for granted but unfortunately in some cases people don't have access to them."

On December 6 the National Citizens Service (NCS) launched a short video to promote the scheme.

Donations can come in the form of products, provided they are new, clean and good quality, or a financial contribution which will then be put towards buying more stock.

If you would like to support the scheme contact Sue at Sue.Loaker@Cambs.pnn.police.uk

Outlets for the project include:

Witchford Village College

Ely College

Soham Village College

Littleport Academy

Highfield Ely

Highfield Littleport

Ely Young People Project

The Port Youth Club Littleport

Floating Support Ely

Cambs Fire breakers

Ely foodbank

Haddenham foodbank

Soham foodbank

Littleport foodbank

Noble house (social services)

Huntingdon Library

Sawtry Library

Farcet Library

Yaxley Library

Chatteris College Library

