Hygiene bank launches in Soham for people in crisis

Viva shop manager Peter Lawrence and The Hygiene Bank Soham project co-ordinator Alison OConnor. Picture: Hygiene Bank

A new collection point has opened in Soham collecting hygiene products for local people in crisis.

Toiletries, hygiene, beauty and personal care items can now be donated at the point located in the Viva Shop, in Church Street.

The Hygiene Bank Soham has partnered with Soham's foodbank, which will distribute the items to local families in need.

Project co-ordinator, Alison O'Connor, said: "Sadly, those who find themselves in times of crisis often have to make a choice between food and hygiene because they simply can't afford to do both.

"Being clean is not a luxury, it is about dignity.

"No-one should face hygiene poverty in modern Britain, but it is closer to home than you think.

"The Hygiene Bank Soham is a way for local people to help local people when they really need it."

The Hygiene Bank is seeking donations of everything from toothbrushes and toothpaste, to sanitary products and shower gels, shaving foam and shampoos, to washing powder and nappies.

Any new, unused items can be dropped off in the #ITSINTHEBAG duffle bag in the Viva Shop during opening hours.