Archdeacon steps down after 17 years

John Elworthy

Published: 10:48 AM February 14, 2022
The Venerable Hugh McCurdy

The Venerable Hugh McCurdy, Archdeacon of Huntingdon and Wisbech - Credit: Ely Diocese

The Venerable Hugh McCurdy, Archdeacon of Huntingdon and Wisbech, is stepping down on April 18, after 17 years in the role. 

Hugh will continue to lead the implementation of Living Ely 2025 and assisting the Market Towns Project (part of the CoE Strategic Development Funding). 

The Bishop of Ely, Rt Revd Stephen Conway, said: “Hugh is an accomplished and dedicated servant of the gospel. 

“I value our professional relationship and our personal friendship. I know that in this way I am in a large company. 

“It is because of this that I am delighted that as one blessed time of ministry for Hugh come to an end, more blessing is on the way. 

“Hugh moves to a new half time role among us for at least two years, keeping us to the implementation of our diocesan strategy.” 

Bishop Conway added: “I invite your prayers both for Hugh and Ruth and for those who will consider applying to be the next Archdeacon of Huntingdon and Wisbech". 

