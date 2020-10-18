Plea to find Paul Rudderham, missing from his home since Tuesday
PUBLISHED: 12:11 18 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 18 October 2020
Archant
Can you help find missing Paul Rudderham?
Paul, 42, has been missing from his Littleport home since Tuesday afternoon and Cambridgeshire police say they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
He is about 6’5”, slim, with receding brown hair, and was last seen wearing sandy coloured boots, blue jeans, a navy/black jumper and a dark jacket/fleece
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via their web-chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 384 of October 14.
