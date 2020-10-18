Advanced search

Plea to find Paul Rudderham, missing from his home since Tuesday

PUBLISHED: 12:11 18 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 18 October 2020

Paul Rudderham who has gone missing from his home in Littleport, Cambridgeshire. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Paul Rudderham who has gone missing from his home in Littleport, Cambridgeshire. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Archant

Can you help find missing Paul Rudderham?

Paul Rudderham who has gone missing from his home in Littleport, Cambridgeshire. Picture; CAMBS POLICEPaul Rudderham who has gone missing from his home in Littleport, Cambridgeshire. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

You may also want to watch:

Paul, 42, has been missing from his Littleport home since Tuesday afternoon and Cambridgeshire police say they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is about 6’5”, slim, with receding brown hair, and was last seen wearing sandy coloured boots, blue jeans, a navy/black jumper and a dark jacket/fleece

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via their web-chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 384 of October 14.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Plea to find Paul Rudderham, missing from his home since Tuesday

Paul Rudderham who has gone missing from his home in Littleport, Cambridgeshire. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Stalker threw stones, banged on victim’s front door and offered to pay her cash not to testify: he’s been jailed

Matthew Cox, 40, began harassing his ex-partner after their brief relationship ended due to his controlling behaviour in February. He has been jailed. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

‘Two young girls are now the centre of my life due to a person so irresponsible that they caused this awful event which will affect us and many others for the rest of our lives.’

Luke Norton was sentenced today (16 October) where he was handed a total of eight years and eight months in prison. He was also disqualified from driving for 14 years and four months. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Missing cat feared dead after three-year disappearance returns home after being handed in at Fen vets

Missing cat Bikkit whose owners thought he had died has returned to his home in March after disappearing for three years. Picture: Archant/Archive

Investment forecasting doesn’t always go according to plan

Decca famously rejected the Beatles, telling them that guitar music was on the way out, says Peter Sharkey - so not all forecasts can be taken as gospel. Picture: Neil Martin/Unsplash