Plea to find Paul Rudderham, missing from his home since Tuesday

Paul Rudderham who has gone missing from his home in Littleport, Cambridgeshire. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Archant

Can you help find missing Paul Rudderham?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Rudderham who has gone missing from his home in Littleport, Cambridgeshire. Picture; CAMBS POLICE Paul Rudderham who has gone missing from his home in Littleport, Cambridgeshire. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

You may also want to watch:

Paul, 42, has been missing from his Littleport home since Tuesday afternoon and Cambridgeshire police say they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is about 6’5”, slim, with receding brown hair, and was last seen wearing sandy coloured boots, blue jeans, a navy/black jumper and a dark jacket/fleece

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via their web-chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 384 of October 14.