Witchford Village College on the hunt for old pupils – naughty or nice – from the 1950s for funded heritage project

06 May, 2019 - 08:30
Mr G W Dobson, the first head of Witchford Village College between 1951 and 1962 pictured with staff. The school is taking part in a Heritage Lottery-funded project to track down former pupils. Picture: ARCHIVE

Witchford Village College is looking to speak to old students from the 1950s for a new collaborative project with Soham-based Viva Arts and Community Group.

Viva has just received £65,500 from the National Heritage Lottery to deliver a community project which combines oral history and research.

Aptly named 'The Cambridgeshire Village Colleges Heritage Project', the Witchford school is getting involved by gathering former pupils to take part in a film and exhibition.

Rachael Polsom, project manager, said: “This is the first project to celebrate the county-wide heritage of the village colleges and we look forward to collecting people's first-hand stories.”

Witchford Village College (WVC) holds their own archive dating back to 1951 which was when it opened in nissen huts on the site of the former RAF base at Witchford.

A school spokesman said: “We are very proud of our heritage and are very keen to involve our students in this project.

“We would like to get in touch with anyone who was at WVC in the 1950s or who has connections with the college from that time.

“We would like to hear your stories and find out how WVC helped you. This project will find and gather personal stories from WVC and other village colleges across the county.

“Are you on our original registers, or in our first punishment book? Do you have connections with the college from that time, or are you in contact with anyone that has?”

If you have memories of WVC from the 1950s, email: VCHeritage@wvc.tmet.org.uk

