Stubble field fire at Hundred Foot Bank was accidental, say firefighters

PUBLISHED: 13:15 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 25 August 2020

Firefighters from Manea were called to Hundred Foot Bank in Pymoor on Saturday August 22 after a blaze broke out in a stubble field. Picture: Google Maps

Firefighters from Manea were called to Hundred Foot Bank in Pymoor on Saturday August 22 after a blaze broke out in a stubble field. Picture: Google Maps

A stubble field fire in the Fens was accidental, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.

Firefighters from Manea were called to a field in Pymoor on Saturday (August 22) at around 8pm after reports came in of the blaze.

A spokesman for the region’s fire service said: “At 8.17pm, one crew from Manea was called to a stubble field fire on Hundred Foot Bank, Pymoor.

“Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish a fire in a stubble field.

“The cause of the fire was accidental and firefighters returned to their station by 9.05pm.”

