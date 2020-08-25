Stubble field fire at Hundred Foot Bank was accidental, say firefighters

Firefighters from Manea were called to Hundred Foot Bank in Pymoor on Saturday August 22 after a blaze broke out in a stubble field. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A stubble field fire in the Fens was accidental, Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Firefighters from Manea were called to a field in Pymoor on Saturday (August 22) at around 8pm after reports came in of the blaze.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the region’s fire service said: “At 8.17pm, one crew from Manea was called to a stubble field fire on Hundred Foot Bank, Pymoor.

“Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish a fire in a stubble field.

“The cause of the fire was accidental and firefighters returned to their station by 9.05pm.”