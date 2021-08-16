100th anniversary tour comes to Ely
A company that has been trading for 100 years is visiting the city this month (August) whilst on a tour of its stores in a special van.
To mark 100 years in business, Hughes Electrical has recreated a 1950’s Bedford van, complete with TV’s, a washing machine, a cooker and a radio.
The van will be at its store on the High Street in Ely on August 21.
Visitors can look inside the vehicle and enter a free competition to win one of 100 prizes.
The company has come a long way since Frank Hughes, a WW1 veteran, founded it in Lowestoft in 1921 to sell and repair radios.
Chairman and Frank’s grandson, Robert Hughes, said: “We are now one of just three specialists electrical retail chains in the UK.
“We try to uphold family values in how we deal with people as their loyalty has helped us reach this landmark.”
