Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Meet Zarine Jacob who aims to eliminate the fear of death in Ely residents under the worldwide ‘Death Café movement’

10 April, 2019 - 12:22
Zarine Jacob (pictured) plans to eliminate the fear of death in Ely residents at one of the region�s first �Death Caf�s�. Picture: TWITTER / @ZEEJACOB

Zarine Jacob (pictured) plans to eliminate the fear of death in Ely residents at one of the region�s first �Death Caf�s�. Picture: TWITTER / @ZEEJACOB

TWITTER / @ZEEJACOB

An Ely woman plans to “eliminate the fear of death” in city residents at one of the county’s first ever ‘Death Cafés’.

Zarine Jacob (pictured) plans to eliminate the fear of death in Ely residents at one of the region’s first ‘Death Cafés’. Picture: TWITTER / @ZEEJACOBZarine Jacob (pictured) plans to eliminate the fear of death in Ely residents at one of the region’s first ‘Death Cafés’. Picture: TWITTER / @ZEEJACOB

You may have never heard of a ‘Death Café’ before, but all around the world people are coming together to discuss the taboo topic surrounding the end of our lives.

Zarine Jacob, who has lived in Ely for 18 years, hopes to spark conversation among city residents and promote the “Death Café movement”.

Originally from India, Ms Jacob said that where she’s from “funerals are treated as a big social event”, unlike the traditional British ceremony.

You may also want to watch:

She said: “We just don’t talk enough about death and I’ve been interested in the topic for a number of years now. We need to do more in this area [East Cambridgeshire].”

Ms Jacob, a self-proclaimed ‘death coach’, said she became interested in what happens when we die after reading a French book called ‘Intimate Death’.

She added: “India is far more open about death; my husband hadn’t seen a dead body until he came back with me some years ago.

“The group in Ely, which is purely a community thing, is quickly growing. But it’s not about numbers; it’s about talking and sharing stories.”

To find out more about Ely’s Death Café, when the group meets and how you can take part, visit: www.facebook.com/ElyDeathCafe

Most Read

Huge fire in Sedge Fen at a ‘possible cannabis farm’

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Arsonists set fire to two barns in Ely

Three fire crews dealt with a blaze after arsonists set fire to two barns on West Fen Road in Ely. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

‘She worked miracles’: Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial

Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial. Picture: CHRISTINE FULLER/ NORMANDY MEMORIAL TRUST/ ROLL OF HONOUR

Eighteen-year-old woman facing murder trial

A woman is due to stand trial accused of murdering a man in Peterborough. Filip Jaskiewicz was found dead in a car in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground, on the morning of Sunday October 21, last year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Knife handed in to Ely Police as family is issued with a panic alarm

Knife surrendered to East Cambs Police. Picture: EAST CAMBS COPS

Most Read

Huge fire in Sedge Fen at a ‘possible cannabis farm’

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Arsonists set fire to two barns in Ely

Three fire crews dealt with a blaze after arsonists set fire to two barns on West Fen Road in Ely. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

‘She worked miracles’: Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial

Soham nurse who saved 75 servicemen as ship sunk during D-Day invasion to be commemorated on Normandy memorial. Picture: CHRISTINE FULLER/ NORMANDY MEMORIAL TRUST/ ROLL OF HONOUR

Eighteen-year-old woman facing murder trial

A woman is due to stand trial accused of murdering a man in Peterborough. Filip Jaskiewicz was found dead in a car in Oakdale Avenue, Stanground, on the morning of Sunday October 21, last year. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW.

Knife handed in to Ely Police as family is issued with a panic alarm

Knife surrendered to East Cambs Police. Picture: EAST CAMBS COPS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Brexit brings ‘golden touch’ to Cheffins as second-hand machinery sales soar to almost £14 million

Sellers look to cash-in on the high prices being achieved ahead of Brexit at Cheffins. Picture: CHEFFINS.

Meet Zarine Jacob who aims to eliminate the fear of death in Ely residents under the worldwide ‘Death Café movement’

Zarine Jacob (pictured) plans to eliminate the fear of death in Ely residents at one of the region�s first �Death Caf�s�. Picture: TWITTER / @ZEEJACOB

Ely air cadet Emily on fundraising mission for dream canoeing expedition in Sweden

Can you help Ely air cadet Emily with her dream expedition in Sweden? Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

DigiGirlz event at Microsoft Cambridge sees Ely students design a product to help visually impaired shoppers

King's Ely Junior pupils attended a DigiGirlz Day at Microsoft Research in Cambridge. Picture: KING'S ELY

REVIEW: Shazam! delivers a giant dose of tongue in cheek super hero fun

Shazam! The lightest super hero movie form the DC Universe and a must see for the holidays.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists